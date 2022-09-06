In case you haven’t noticed, Highlands County is a unique place. There is a whole lot of history and wealth, pride and neighborliness in this county than you might think.

As you grocery shop, you may see an old guy, dust covered in baggy blue jeans so old they aren’t even blue any more. A well worn, sweat-stained cowboy hat sits haphazardly on his windblown hair. Follow him home and you would see some enormous house (built to please his high school sweetheart 50 years ago) on hundreds of acres of land that has been part of the family farm, practically since the Civil War. His several now-adult children live in homes here and there, often passed down through the years. A lot are the modest, ‘starter’ homes familiar to us all over the country. Some are small, while others are the more impressive, bought after decades of hard work and sacrifice.

