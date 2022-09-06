In case you haven’t noticed, Highlands County is a unique place. There is a whole lot of history and wealth, pride and neighborliness in this county than you might think.
As you grocery shop, you may see an old guy, dust covered in baggy blue jeans so old they aren’t even blue any more. A well worn, sweat-stained cowboy hat sits haphazardly on his windblown hair. Follow him home and you would see some enormous house (built to please his high school sweetheart 50 years ago) on hundreds of acres of land that has been part of the family farm, practically since the Civil War. His several now-adult children live in homes here and there, often passed down through the years. A lot are the modest, ‘starter’ homes familiar to us all over the country. Some are small, while others are the more impressive, bought after decades of hard work and sacrifice.
These are the ‘salt of the earth’ people, four and five generations (and more), in this same area back God knows how long, all related in one way or the other. They seem to think we are probably all kin – so they treat the rest of us that way too. It’s like, God forbid, they accidently ‘disrespect’ somebody or take advantage of somebody and that person turns out to be Aunt Susie’s Uncle John’s grandson’s people on his mother’s side. Everybody here seems to be related to everybody back somewhere in the mists of time. I think after generations in the same place people figure (rightly) that we are all related somehow.
You almost never see anybody on the side of the road broken down or lost without two or three pick-up trucks stopping behind them to either fix the problem, lead them right to the address they were looking for, give them and their dogs and kids bottles of cool water and the big drive-thru meal they just bought for themselves on U.S. 27 – and all the Life Savers from their consoles to “wet your whistle.” They wave and shout out “No problem. Glad to help.” as they drive away without admitting they are 30 minutes late now for their own appointment.
Way back in time, families needed each other to survive here in what is still a rural area. Highlands County children grew up learning what was expected of them. Many toddlers will still plant their feet, look you right in the eye, and “ma’am” you to death – holding their pint-sized cowboy hats in their hands. Young couples marry young and have a lot of beautiful, strong, healthy, respectful kids – often mirror images of their parents. Each child contributes to the strength of the family unit. Even in adulthood, they still do, passing on to their own kids what they learned in childhood.
That’s just the way it is in Highlands County and no ‘durned pandemic’ is going to change that. So “Howdy, neighbor and welcome.” Would you have it any other way?