In 1963 when I was a new flight attendant, computers were in their infancy. As part of our ‘orientation,’ we were taken over to one of the gigantic hangars on 36th Street at Miami International Airport and given a tour. There stood something about a block long and almost as tall as the planes that could be parked inside those hangars. It was a computer that, we were told, would ‘revolutionize’ air travel and change our world. That was an understatement.
A recent ‘prompt’ from the Storyworth company, which offers a memoir-writing service, asked what the ‘60s was like for me. Where to begin?
I remember in the early ‘60s sitting around with a bunch of new-hire Eastern Airline pilots and stewardesses in someone’s tiny New York apartment. One small-town pilot said, ‘Hey, today I got in an elevator and went al-l-l-l the way up to the fourth floor.’ He was not kidding. He could fly a plane with superb dexterity but he had never been in an elevator.
Most of us had never before owned a suit custom-made for us. Stewardesses’ uniforms were designed with something like no more than two inches of ‘give’ and we had but a single uniform. Gain one or two pounds and you were on unpaid leave. Continue to do it and you were out of a job. We had no smocks and worked the entire flight in three-inch heels and a hat . Even if, like me, you weighed 118 pounds, you were required to wear a skin-tight girdle that stopped just above your knees.
Until the early ‘70s, flight attendants could not be married and some airlines required that you retire by age 30. There was a ‘none-too-subtle’ race going on to find a husband. While female stewardesses could not be married, male stewards could. It’s hard to believe now that the airlines could get away with that double standard. I flew with many stewards who were grandfathers and even more bitter, middle-aged flight attendants still living at home with their elderly parents. In an ironic twist, many younger new-hire stews married young attorneys they met on their flights who filed lawsuits, which I feel brought the beginning of the end to that unfair practice.
Even after stews could be married and fly, they could not be pregnant and fly. At first, there was no maternity uniform so stews had to take maternity leave as soon as they could not squeeze into their skinny little uniforms. Foot trouble was almost a ‘given’ for flight attendants. Many times, I barely made it back to my jump seat to buckle up for landing. Over 27 years flying, I fractured every single one of my small toes at least once. I had surgery for two hammer toes and a Morton’s neuroma tumor on each foot.
So why did women put themselves through that? During those early years, few women went to college. They worked low-paying jobs and lived with their parents until they married and transferred the ‘burden’ to some besotted young guy who would then trudge through life supporting a woman who could not support herself because she was denied the same opportunities to make a decent living as he was.
Most of us were just nice, clean-cut young women wanting to find a way to support ourselves in a world that seemed determined to continue to keep us from being all that we could be. You who are so much younger now than we were then have no idea how hard that was to achieve in the ‘60s. We have definitely really come a long way, Baby ...