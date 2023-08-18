Last week I was asked to meet with State Senator Erin Grall to share what we were doing with our high school Aviation and Engineering program. The theme is providing options and opportunities for our students, because in some ways they don’t know what they don’t know about the aviation, aerospace, and engineering career fields. They have never had the opportunity until enrolling in our program to get a first-hand look at and hands-on involvement in aviation and engineering.

We discussed the need for work-readiness programs and when our students leave high school, they have acquired skills that will help them to be employed and or go on to additional education and training. We also discussed how our world has changed and how in some ways we have not prepared our students for the real world of work.

