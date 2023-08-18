Last week I was asked to meet with State Senator Erin Grall to share what we were doing with our high school Aviation and Engineering program. The theme is providing options and opportunities for our students, because in some ways they don’t know what they don’t know about the aviation, aerospace, and engineering career fields. They have never had the opportunity until enrolling in our program to get a first-hand look at and hands-on involvement in aviation and engineering.
We discussed the need for work-readiness programs and when our students leave high school, they have acquired skills that will help them to be employed and or go on to additional education and training. We also discussed how our world has changed and how in some ways we have not prepared our students for the real world of work.
I have spent a great deal of my career working with youth and young adults in work skill development. When I worked for the National Park Service, I directed a summer Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program for high school youth, where they spent weeks camping out and doing project work in the park. With crews of 10 with two adult crew leaders. The kids worked as a team rebuilding trails, repairing bridges, erosion stabilization and so on. It was hard hands-on work. I also worked with year-round program Young Adult Conservation Corps (YACC), which was for 16- to 24-year-old young adults in specific job skills program in construction, vehicle maintenance, trails, and the many other areas that need skilled workers to maintain the park.
The many years I taught a high school shop class I helped many students understand the use of hand and power tools and what you could do with them. The students not only made things, but they also built self-confidence in their success.
Another little-known fact is that just prior to my coming to Florida at Lake Placid High School I was a 4-H and youth agent for the University of Wisconsin. I served a very rural county in northern Wisconsin, and I learned many things about the 4-H and FFA youth. They knew what it meant to put in a full day’s work. Many grew up on a farm and knew from an early age how to get things done, fix things, and problem solve.
Our educational landscape has changed over the years with limited budgets and ever-increasing demands of our teachers and administrators. What has been diminished for too long are the programs where students can enroll in classes that are hands-on and skill building. It was easier and less expensive to have the students sit in front of a computer and explore the world of manufacturing and construction. Things have started to change as many programs are being introduced to provide students with hands-on skill development programs. High school FAA / Ag programs have long been doing hands-on and work skill development but usually it was just a small segment of a high school enrollment.
When our students enter our Aviation and Engineering program, they learn how to build and design things, work with hand and power tools, learn safety, teamwork, communication, be ready and prepared to do their work assignments, and develop a bank of skills that will serve them for a lifetime.
Wednesday of this week 64 Highlands County high school students began their journey learning new skills by hands-on opportunity in design and construction of aircraft and the industries supporting aviation and aerospace. We are introducing a new track for returning students to be “detailed out” on a work skills development program in an aircraft avionics shop, Duc Propeller, Carter Aircraft, JB Engines. Lockwood Aviation, and Tecnam. In these assignments students will log hours in an official log to track hours required for FAA certification.
At one point in the discussion with Senator Grall, I asked if she could wave a magic wand, what would she like to see happen? She said, “Have our students come out of our of schools ready to go to work.” I believe our Aviation and Engineering program is helping that request become a reality.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.