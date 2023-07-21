Most Wednesday nights you will find me at Bible study teaching a class of 4- and 5-year-olds about God. I love my small group of kids and while Wednesday night can be a tough class (it’s late for them) we usually pull it off.
This week we talked about how Jesus’s name was a good name based on His actions. We shared what we wanted people to think about when they heard our names and for what we didn’t want to be known. It was a good class overall, despite starting off on a rocky note (see above paragraph about kids being tired) they left in a good mood.
This started me thinking. What do people think about when they hear my name? And is it something I want them to be thinking, or something that would embarrass me?
For example, a writer friend of mine made me a character in a short story he wrote (that’s a long story, but if you’re curious you can check out by searching for “Start the Chase” by M. L. Buchman on Amazon). In the acknowledgments he describes me as a “quiet, funny, and devout woman.” That’s not a bad impression to leave in my book.
But in asking myself how I want my name to be remembered, I came up with a few things I’d like to share.
First, I want to be known as a child of God. It’s not that I shove my faith down other people’s throats, nor do I wish to. But I want people to see God in me as I conduct my life. I want to reflect Him and his ways to others. My hope is that it might make some curious to know more, and that I don’t give God a bad reputation by His being associated with me.
As part of that, I want to be known for being kind. People can be cruel sometimes, cutting up other people emotionally without a care in the world. I want people to feel safe with me, that I’m not going to attack them or try to needlessly hurt them (I add the caveat because if I see you in the street with a vehicle bearing down on you, I will try to get you out of its way. And it may hurt when I do that, but it’s for the greater good).
Part of being kind is caring about other people. I try to be a person who loves others. Even those who make it difficult. Sometimes those people need someone to love them most of all. I’m not talking about a fuzzy feeling, either. I’m talking about the kind of love that drives one to action. It’s like the old saying: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
An important thing for me is honesty. I want people to be able to trust my word. I find it deeply insulting when I’m accused of lying, especially when I know I’m not. I may have facts wrong from time to time, but I do my best to tell the truth.
And, yes, I want to be known as a good writer. As someone who entertains or instructs with words. I want people who hear my name to want to know what I’ve written. I’m getting there, slowly but surely – I hope I keep heading in that direction.
Those are some thoughts. What do you want people to think of when they hear your name? Hopefully good stuff. May my name bring good thoughts to your mind.