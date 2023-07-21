Most Wednesday nights you will find me at Bible study teaching a class of 4- and 5-year-olds about God. I love my small group of kids and while Wednesday night can be a tough class (it’s late for them) we usually pull it off.

This week we talked about how Jesus’s name was a good name based on His actions. We shared what we wanted people to think about when they heard our names and for what we didn’t want to be known. It was a good class overall, despite starting off on a rocky note (see above paragraph about kids being tired) they left in a good mood.

