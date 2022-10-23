Florida is running out of cheap freshwater supplies. What is our government doing about it? The answer is yes, our government is working hard to ensure we have a fresh water supply – here’s how.
Every day we take a shower, do laundry, or flush the toilet. Your waste flows to a centralized waste plant. Once there, your waste undergoes a screening process to remove larger items that might later cause problems in treating the water. (Think rocks, dead animals, and wood.)
Usually, this first pass at clearing out the large waste items ends up in your county landfill.
Next, the water goes into large holding tanks. Water is sprayed into the air to allow toxic gas to be released. The heavier “material’ settles to the bottom and becomes sludge.
Some of the material in the water floats to the top, where it is skimmed off. Then the sludge from the bottom and skimmed-off material from the top is moved to settle and likely into your landfill.
Next, the water is treated at the plant with filtration systems to remove even more “particulate matter.” Then the water is treated with a variety of chemicals to try and eliminate all the remaining toxins and bacteria.
For most of the existence of humankind, the cleaned water from the water utility was just dumped back into the nearest creek or river to flow out to a large body of water. The traditional dumping of treated water is wasteful. We need to reuse that water because in Florida we have potential freshwater supply issues.
We are sourcing much of our water from Florida’s aquifers. We are not replenishing many of those aquifers fast enough. It appears there may not be sufficient inexpensive water to serve our growing state.
How can we reuse the water that our local utility spent so much to treat, instead of letting it be wasted?
We city-dwellers think we are the center of the universe, but water usage outside our homes is the biggest user of water supplies. About 80% of all the water in America is used for agriculture. Our residential usage includes 50% consumed for watering our lawns. All of these outside-the-home uses are great opportunities to use treated water.
Fortunately, Florida has excellent forward-thinking regional water authorities in order to help us solve this problem. One familiar name might be the Southwest Water Management District (SWFWMD) which has a small part of Highlands, a large part of Polk, and a small part of Lake, and all of Sumter.
Remember, historically, water utilities took their treated water and just sent it back into the nearest creek or river. Only 7% of all treated water in the U.S. is reused. In the area serviced by SWFWMD, 55% of treated water is being reused with a goal of 75%. Places like Bartow and Fort Meade reuse 100% of their treated water.
More reused water means less pumping of new water from the aquifers. Less pumping of new water helps ensure a stable supply of fresh water for residential use longer into the future.
Your tax dollars are being wisely invested in building our water reuse system to help ensure Florida has a clean water supply to satisfy its ever-growing population. This is a great example of the government in Florida, leading the nation in good public policy, while using your tax dollars wisely.
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .