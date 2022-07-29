It has been an interesting summer break and early on I set some goals. Most of them I met and some developed in different ways. I knew I needed to disengage from the pace and ongoing efforts of the high school aviation program. I learned some time ago, and it was a hard lesson to learn, that I needed to clear my head and recharge myself for what I knew was coming for the next school year.
I stayed away from the airport except to take Puff II up in the air from time to time. It was good that the EAA hangar and all the high school aviation materials were at the opposite end of the airport. I could slip in the north side and go about the flying business. I also arranged to take a train trip up to Charleston, South Carolina to see family and friends and catch up. I learned that Amtrak still runs, and there are some good things about train travel and others you want to avoid. That would be another whole column for another time.
I challenged myself to exercise and get healthier, and I made progress. For some time, I have been eating better, and for the last month or more I’ve been riding my bike 10 to 15 miles a day. I learned the values of having a good bike saddle and padded riding shorts. Next challenge will be getting back in the pool to swim laps, but just getting into shorts and a nylon shirt is easier to roll out the bike and go put some miles behind me, and yes, I wear a helmet.
I have made some discoveries. I have learned more than I ever wanted to know about installing a portable classroom. The portable is now located across from the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center and will be the home of our new Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology program (HEAT). Hopefully everything will be connected and functioning for the beginning of school on Aug. 9.
I learned that having a hobby can draw you away from the stress of knowing what has to be done before the next school year. I found out that when you construct a model railroad and do it well, you can be away for months, go back, flip a few switches, and everything runs like a Swiss watch. I can get lost in the “railroad room’” for hours and focus on something else.
I found out that even though I have been reading God’s word most every morning, going back to church is equally important and fulfilling. When I went back recently, I put on long pants for the second time in four months and found they fit with more room than before. That was a double plus.
I learned that keeping your bike tires fully inflated makes it easier to ride, and that I can wear out a pair of riding gloves. Also installing a nice-sized rearview mirror makes it safer to ride so I don’t have to keep looking over my shoulder. I realized there is really nothing on TV worth staying up for to watch, and gong to bed early so I can get up at 5:30 a.m. to ride is a great way to start the day.
The most important thing I learned this summer is how blessed I am to have so many people share the passion and commitment for providing options and opportunities for our students. We have a great team of instructors and volunteers who work with our students. Our EAA Chapter 1240 has provided a home for our efforts. The airport and school support staff are there to help make sure everything we need is working and available. The administration of the School Board and the Sebring Regional Airport Authority share the vision and have made the commitment to serve our community and students. The Ray Foundation of Naples values our efforts and continues to match our community resources to help make our high school aviation program even better. I never take any of these blessings for granted.
For many of us in our school district, this is the last weekend before the teachers report back on Monday. Summer break is over and we now prepare for our school year. I’m ready to get going.
