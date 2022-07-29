It has been an interesting summer break and early on I set some goals. Most of them I met and some developed in different ways. I knew I needed to disengage from the pace and ongoing efforts of the high school aviation program. I learned some time ago, and it was a hard lesson to learn, that I needed to clear my head and recharge myself for what I knew was coming for the next school year.

I stayed away from the airport except to take Puff II up in the air from time to time. It was good that the EAA hangar and all the high school aviation materials were at the opposite end of the airport. I could slip in the north side and go about the flying business. I also arranged to take a train trip up to Charleston, South Carolina to see family and friends and catch up. I learned that Amtrak still runs, and there are some good things about train travel and others you want to avoid. That would be another whole column for another time.

