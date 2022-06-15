What is it going to take? To wake people up. I don’t care whom it is but someone has got to wake up. See what is happening in our so mixed up world and be willing to take a leap of faith…
What is it going to take? When we all are put in harm’s way and do not think it couldn’t happen here when there is so much. All kinds of violences in our so mixed up world ...
What is it going to take? If you see or hear anything — reach out a helping hand. Care enough about one another or not do nothing…
This is your questions to answer — What is it going to take? For we all must stop and say what happens if someone hurts one of our loved ones … Would you just do nothing and still say it is not my problem.
What is it going to take? Stop right now, you all, and pray for all the ones that are in sorrows for there are so many so lost.
What is it going to take? Not just the tragic shootings but so many in sorrows for whatever the cases are.
Yes what is it going to take? To yes, unite and yes, not divide our so mixed up world.
What is it going to take? It takes just one to take that leap of faith as hopefully more will follow for nothing is ever impossible if we want to help heal our mixed up world …
What is it going to take? You all must stop and answer this huge question ….
So I shall leave you all on that question and I for one try to help others with my homemade writings ... with the trust (that) others see them and read them too, even maybe pass them on to others too. So much more I could say and write but I firmly believe you all are reading the in-between words unsaid for now. I am so blessed that God has given me this special gift of writing whatever pops into my head — composes right out of my thoughts too, even with some errors too for I am not perfect.
More as I get inspired to write, which I’m sure will be real soon but ‘til then, keep on a smiling through all the sorrows in our so mixed up world and do not give up, but reach out helping hands and caring hearts anyway you all can.
Syl Oliver is a resident of Sebring.