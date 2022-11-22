As my year-long subscription to the Storyworth company draws to a close, I have been sent a prompt with the title you see above. They have a knack for posing these thought-provoking titles. It seems fitting that I complete the memoir they will publish for me with this one.

Luckily for me, I have had very few perfectly awful jobs in my lifetime. The best job I had was as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. I started in 1963 and, in 1991, I worked one of the very last flights into Miami International Airport on the night they folded their wings forever. My perfect job disappeared overnight.

Recommended for you