As my year-long subscription to the Storyworth company draws to a close, I have been sent a prompt with the title you see above. They have a knack for posing these thought-provoking titles. It seems fitting that I complete the memoir they will publish for me with this one.
Luckily for me, I have had very few perfectly awful jobs in my lifetime. The best job I had was as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. I started in 1963 and, in 1991, I worked one of the very last flights into Miami International Airport on the night they folded their wings forever. My perfect job disappeared overnight.
They were bankrupt, one of the largest airlines in the world gone ‘just like that.’ I did not know until every passenger had deplaned that this had been, for each of us, our last flight with Eastern. Despite our ongoing problems, it was a staggering blow and a complete surprise that this was the end of my charmed life. I sat in shock in my car in the employee parking lot and stared at the brightly-lit terminal for a long time, driving home in a daze and crying myself to sleep. The next morning, I got up and went to my second, full-time job as a real estate agent.
Both job descriptions share similar elements. You might be very well paid for your time but you were going to work your ‘behind’ off doing either. You have to be a people pleaser working some incredibly long hours with a genuine smile on your face. You have to be a quick problem solver, whether it be a ‘closing’ with big problems or a jet plane with an emergency. You must anticipate the needs of others and make your clients/passengers feel valued, respected, comfortable and safe in your capable hands. That’s a lot to ask of a young woman just out of her teens.
In a way, it is good practice for life in general and I value the lessons learned. I have great memories of those times and interesting stories to tell now as I write for my local newspaper. You see, since my early teens I wanted to write for a newspaper and, now, I have a lifetime of experiences to share. I suspect each of you do too. Why not write them?
Over the years, I have had many personal mottos reflecting whatever I was going through at the time. I think this one, possibly my last one, is my favorite: “It isn’t over till it’s over.” Feel free to use it if it resonates with you. Write your stories even if you have no idea if you will ever share this memoir from the many pages of your life.