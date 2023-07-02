You may have heard some recent discussions about increasing the local Tourist Development Tax (TDT) in Highlands County, and you may be asking…what exactly is a tourist tax?
As of June 29, the TDT in Highlands County is a 4% tax on any overnight stays in Highlands County of six months or less (hotels, snowbirds, AirBnb, etc).
• Paid by visitors and tourists who visit Highlands County.
• These same tourist taxes are paid when we visit other destinations.
This is not a tax paid by permanent Highlands County residents.
TDT is the only source of funding for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC). Highlands County’s TDC is not funded by General Revenue (county taxpayers).
The mission of the TDC is to contribute to a positive quality of life for the residents of Highlands County (our customer) through destination promotion, development, advocacy, and resource management. As a destination leadership organization, the TDC works to generate overnight stays in need months, increase tourist tax revenues, stimulate economic growth, and strives to constantly enhance the image of Highlands County.
“Destination organizations are finding themselves on the forefront of brand management, helping to position the places they call home not only as a haven for travelers but as a place to live and work.” – Travel Weekly
The TDC was created pursuant to Highlands County Ordinance 17-18-13 and operates in accordance with Florida Statute 125.0104. Funds must be spent according to the county ordinance and state statute.
How does the TDC spend TDT funds?
The TDC collects the TDT funds the year before they budget or spend it. Each year, an annual marketing plan and budget is presented to the TDC and the County Commission for approval prior to any spending. You can find these marketing plans and budget, as well as Strategic Plan and other guiding doucments, on the TDC’s website: VisitSebring.com/About.
In September 2023, a plan and budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 budget (start Oct. 1, 2023) will be presented to the County Commission. These funds will be collected during the prior fiscal year (October 2022-September 2023) and budgeted based on the current 4% TDT collection rate.
Why support tourism in Highlands County?
1. Tourism infuses outside money into our local economy. In 2021, total visitor spending in Highlands County was $247.5 million.
2. In 2021, tourism created 3,866 jobs generating $82.5 million in employee wages. In fact, 9.8% of Highlands County jobs are supported by visitor spending.
3. Tourism helps support small businesses. For example, in 2018, visitors spent $38,710,549 at Highlands County restaurants.
4. Another 1% Tourist Development Tax would generate about $400,000 at no cost to Highlands County residents.
Increasing the Tourist Development Tax from 4% to 5% would provide additional funding for the TDC to generate overnight stays in need months, increase tourist tax revenues, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the image of Highlands County at no cost to Highlands County taxpayers.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.