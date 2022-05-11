I have just ‘given in’ and signed up for Storyworth. I want to suggest you consider it too. While this may be the ideal gift for a loved one on a special occasion, it may also be an important gift to give yourself. You’re worth it, right?
I have watched my friend Bob grow as a writer since his daughter gifted him with the program last year. Writers seem always to be trying to improve at the craft of writing. My own writing evolved from a desire to learn more about my motives in life: Who am I? Why am I the person I am? What formed my thoughts, dreams and, regrettably, my faults and opinions? Can I change, grow out of it or is it too late?
I’m betting most of you have found yourselves with a lot more ‘down time’ during this pandemic in which to contemplate similar questions.
Over the past two years, through death or pandemic-imposed distance, many of us have lost track of people we love dearly, friendships we treasure. Some are gone forever as we yearn for that more simple time when distance was measured more in miles ... and not in eternity. Maybe, like me, you sit on your back patio listening to the hum of cars, planes, even trains taking people somewhere where they hope to reconnect with those they love and miss – if only for a few hours or days – before it all passes away, maybe gone forever. We are reminded of ordinary vacations turned unexpectedly magical, friendships reestablished easily as though we have all the time in the world. We don’t. We also attend funerals and memorial services, aching for another chance, for a ‘ redo ‘ while realizing it will not happen. We look out at all the somber, tear-stained faces and feel a kinship with people come together to honor someone gone forever.
It is times like these that memories flood back – almost forgotten stories shared with the friends, neighbors, kinfolk who remain. There are always a few surprises when we get together to reminisce. So that’s why we moved to Florida? So that’s how you met grandma when you were both teenagers? So this is a picture of the first little house we lived in when we moved to Florida – the tapestry of life, the crazy quilt of lives shared.
A company called Storyworth invites you to revisit those milestones in your life – and get it on paper lest you ever forget. Every week for a year, they offer you suggestions to prompt these memories over the year’s time you have to share them. Fifty-two memories as long or as short as you need them to be. Just suggestions to prompt you as you are encouraged to pick and choose what you want to tell.
After a year, you will receive a hard-bound book which is, in essence, the memoir few of us might ever finish otherwise. This can and should become a family heirloom. It is your chance to get it all down, in your own words, for those you love as well as for grandkids and great-grandkids who may, otherwise, never have the opportunity to know you. That’s a real bargain for $99. You can order additional copies at a reduced price. You can even include photos. Contact Storyworth.com for the details. Why not? You may discover that you want to gift others with this unique opportunity to share their precious memories too.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. Email her at samatsea5@gmail.com