It is a time for resolutions, goal setting, and maybe finding a different approach to our routines. I expect like many I will be resetting some goals and changing a routine or two. The challenge will be making whatever I decide to do permanent.
Over the years in my career I have taken different personality profiles and for the most part they have been accurate. I’m an introvert who works in an extrovert world which I have learned to adjust to. I also learned that at the end of my extrovert world, I need time alone to recharge and sort out that went on during the day.
Another trait is that I’m a problem solver and can change directions or a plan in a heartbeat. Being married to an extrovert and a person who doesn’t like surprises or change she can’t plan for has been an adventure — one that has worked well. So, what does all this mean considering our new year?
Since I have been able to change plans or adapt to a new condition easily, it is important to stay consistent with my core beliefs and priorities. The top four are my faith, family, health, and the youth that I serve. How I manage my time and resources is an ongoing battle. I can get distracted and engrossed in the latest challenge, project, or adventure. I have found some ways to help to stay on track.
Peter Drucker, a time management expert, has written some basic rules to help. 1. If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. 2. Set your priorities, 3. Be flexible so if the unexpected develops, you have time and resources to deal with it.
For over 30+ years I have been using a Franklin Day Planner where I make a daily list of things that need to be done. I can write something weeks or months ahead on particular day, and when I get to that day when I review my daily plan, I see it needs to be done and is not forgotten. The Day Planner pages are stored in small binders labeled by year and are great record keeping system.
When I make my daily plan, I make sure that there is something on the to do list that supports my highest priorities. I also have learned to allow some unscheduled time to deal with unexpected developments. If there are no surprises, there is always something to add that needs to be done.
Here are some strategies to help make this coming year better than the last:
1. Find something that you can use to make your daily planning list. It might be your phone or a day planner. It just needs to be near you so when you are going to make a commitment or scheduled something, you can easily see what is open or not in your schedule. Also when an idea or other information comes your way, you have something right at your finger tips where you can document it and not have to try to remember it later.
2. Go forward in 2023 with a clear understanding of your highest priorities. Try to do something each day that will support those priorities; develop some habits. Knowing your priorities is a great filter in evaluating decisions that need to be made.
3. Give yourself some extra unobligated time in your day to relax, reflect, and recharge. If you don’t take of yourself, it is hard to be effective for others.
There is the saying, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” We are living in an “Instant, I want it now” culture. As you consider what you want to do differently in 2023, realize long lasting change will take some time and it will not be accomplished instantly. Another consideration is to find an accountability partner where you share your goals and the actions and progress you make working on that goal. A goal without action and accountability is just a wish.
Another lesson I have learned, and in some cases it was learned the hard way, is not to be afraid to ask others for help. Even the Lone Ranger had his Tonto. My introverted personality didn’t help me be open for help from others. It held me back from getting where I wanted to go and sometimes caused misunderstandings in others. I’m getting better at including others in my activities.
So, Happy New Year and “May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields.”
John Rousch is the Director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.