It is a time for resolutions, goal setting, and maybe finding a different approach to our routines. I expect like many I will be resetting some goals and changing a routine or two. The challenge will be making whatever I decide to do permanent.

Over the years in my career I have taken different personality profiles and for the most part they have been accurate. I’m an introvert who works in an extrovert world which I have learned to adjust to. I also learned that at the end of my extrovert world, I need time alone to recharge and sort out that went on during the day.

Recommended for you