When you see the word WASP, you think about those nasty black flying insects that build the nests where you don’t want them. In the world of aviation history, WASPs mean something totally different. In a recent article from AOPA, Jill Tallman shared some of the history of the WASPs during a reunion in Sweetwater, Texas. Some of us will remember our own Barry White who was a WASP and flew out of Hendricks Field during WW II.

Avenger Field (SWW) in Sweetwater, Texas, resembles much of the landscape surrounding it: flat, brown, windswept most of the time. Two huge hangars stand on the southwest side of the airport, and a Texas state flag ripples in the breeze. Here is where 1,830 women came to serve their country in an experimental program that would be the first of its kind. Here is where the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) were forged. And, while their achievements were not recognized until much later in their lives—many of them would not live to see the recognition for what they had achieved—their legacy lives on as more women take to the skies in general, commercial, and military aviation.

Recommended for you