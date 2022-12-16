The posting on Facebook caught my attention by asking the question “What was your favorite car or truck that you wish you still had?”
There have been so many different sets of wheels I called my own, but I think my most favorite was my 1970 VW Camper. I was introduced to the VW camper by my adopted outdoor canoeing family, Dave and Judy Harrison. Theirs was a special-order model that did not have the fiberglass pop-up camper top, but a solid metal roof. The solid roof allowed roof racks to be mounted to carry at least two canoes to the next point of adventure.
At the end of my second year in college, I traded in my VW Beetle for a new special-order VW camper with the solid roof. I was in heaven with the new shiny red VW camper. The camper and I went many places and while some of my college fraternity brothers would take the weekend and go off partying, I was headed off to a wild area and spending time in the natural world, paddling and or camping, and sometimes with a guest.
It was easy to go somewhere on a moment’s notice as there were plenty of storage compartments that held everything I needed for any adventure. All I needed to do was restock the perishables and fresh water or other beverages, turn the ignition key and go.
I was not going to get anywhere quickly, but slow and steady was part of the plan. Coming back to school from a weekend at home, I was hit by a strong crosswind and the van went up on two wheels for a moment. I recovered and didn’t roll it, but I did need to check my underwear.
On another occasion I changed the stock muffler with an Abarth free-flow exhaust. On the VW motors, it was a quick three-bolt mount to attach or take it off. One weekend I was headed off to Vermont to see my then-girlfriend Pat. When I started the van, there was this awful roar. The Abarth exhaust was taken off by my fraternity brother Frank since I still owed him $10. It was really Frank’s way of just busting my chops.
I confronted him while he laughed, and after some threat of bodily harm I had the Abarth back. I didn’t have time to put it back on, so off I went with straight, very loud, open exhaust pipes. I laid it up front with me between the seats. Later, on the interstate, I had the pleasure of being acquainted with the New Jersey State Police as they heard the roaring van.
I got off the gas and as quietly as I could, coasted to the side of the road and turned off the van. The trooper walked up to my window and asked where my muffler was. I turned, picked up the muffler and handed it to him. The expression on his face was priceless as he stood there with it in his hands. I then told him the whole story. He laughed and wrote me a warning, saying that would get me to Vermont and to put it back on the van as soon as I could.
When I left for graduate school at Indiana University, I became friends with a group who enjoyed the out-of-doors as much as I did and the van became our mobile base camp for lots of outings. During our spring break we went to the Grand Canyon in the van and discovered while driving across west Texas in the camper, into a headwind, we were lucky to get over 50 mph. The van proved so practical, another member of the group bought his own van the following year, so we were able to add more folks to our Grand Canyon group. All was well until when fueling up in the middle of the night, Jim filled his van gas tank with diesel fuel. That caused a bit of a delay with lots of blue smoke getting that straightened out, but we did make the canyon on time.
I miss that VW camper. Over the years I had three additional VW vans, but they were not camper versions.
Next on my favorite list of wheels would be the four Jeeps – 3 CJ-5’s and a pickup. The first Jeep was a green CJ-5 that had an original equipment Buick V-6 engine in it. It was a bit worn, but it could go anywhere, and it did. Jeeps will always have a soft place in my heart.
There were many other different sets of wheels, some two-wheel versions, and the regular four-wheel kind. Some were bought new and others used. I even had a new Mustang GT that I upgraded and was the popular high school shop teacher for a year or two before I sold it. They all served a purpose at the time.
The vehicle type that has stood the test of time with me seven times over the years is the Chevy Suburban. I have had four-wheel and two-wheel drive versions. The latest one, and I expect the last, is a ¾ ton version I just love. All the others were ½ ton units and the latest one is heavier and more rugged. It also is able to tow the Airstream, aka the Silver Bullet, like it was not even there. Suburbans are great tow vehicles, you can stuff them full of stuff, and they are easy to drive. They are also a safe vehicle that will give you some protection in a crash, not that I plan on having one. All of the lumber that we used when I was shop teacher at Lake Placid High School for the 2,500 Adirondack chairs, ottomans, and tables came to school in my Suburbans.
So, there are three top sets of wheels. Number three would be my Suburban(s), number two would be any of the Jeeps, and topping out as number one, would be my red VW camper. I still get excited when I see one. Maybe Santa will leave one in my driveway this year.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.