The posting on Facebook caught my attention by asking the question “What was your favorite car or truck that you wish you still had?”

There have been so many different sets of wheels I called my own, but I think my most favorite was my 1970 VW Camper. I was introduced to the VW camper by my adopted outdoor canoeing family, Dave and Judy Harrison. Theirs was a special-order model that did not have the fiberglass pop-up camper top, but a solid metal roof. The solid roof allowed roof racks to be mounted to carry at least two canoes to the next point of adventure.

Recommended for you