What defines us as old? When do we become too old to carry on responsible tasks? Should we be able to decide for ourselves, let our children decide for us, or have the government decide if we are too old to handle responsible jobs?

I think about being older when I watch President Joe Biden. President Biden will be 86 at the end of his second term if elected. At the risk of being ageist – that’s too old. He should voluntarily not run again.

