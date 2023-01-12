Enjoying some NatureNerd time recently, the group I was with remarked how I seemed to know just where to look for wildlife. After years of observing seasonal ebbs and flows, the cycle of movement becomes almost second nature. One learns over time what to expect and shouldn’t be surprised when it shows up once again. In nature, knowing these patterns equals a great outdoors experience.

One of these seasonal delights is the appearance of our American robin. Last weekend I drove out to our local state park to hike and a huge flock of robins were busily working the road shoulders. More than 50 of these bold, ruddy-breasted wonders bopped and fluttered about, hungrily seeking insects. Like the turn of the seasons, January equals the arrival of these northern harbingers of spring.

