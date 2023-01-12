Enjoying some NatureNerd time recently, the group I was with remarked how I seemed to know just where to look for wildlife. After years of observing seasonal ebbs and flows, the cycle of movement becomes almost second nature. One learns over time what to expect and shouldn’t be surprised when it shows up once again. In nature, knowing these patterns equals a great outdoors experience.
One of these seasonal delights is the appearance of our American robin. Last weekend I drove out to our local state park to hike and a huge flock of robins were busily working the road shoulders. More than 50 of these bold, ruddy-breasted wonders bopped and fluttered about, hungrily seeking insects. Like the turn of the seasons, January equals the arrival of these northern harbingers of spring.
Similarly sized, the gray catbird is another winter bird that shows up around this time of year. Much shyer than the robin, these dark, slate-colored birds have a black cap on their head and tend to stay hidden. If you’re lucky enough to spot them, their hissy, kitty-cat call is what got them their name of catbird. A bold red undertail area is visible only to those patient enough to wait them out or grab a glimpse through the brush they hide within.
Having a solid grasp of wildlife movement and seasonal fluctuations offers nature seekers an opportunity to see more. After all, when you know what you’re looking for, chances are you will find it. Walking about all willy-nilly waiting to see what shows up doesn’t include much intention and will limit success. Much better to have a solid idea of what you’re looking for so you can easily and readily identify it upon sighting.
Planning your outdoor time based on what you hope to see is a good first step. Most wildlife is active during times specific to their feeding or hunting needs. Dark to dawn or dusk to twilight are always great times to view wildlife and see more variety. I like to think of it as shift change. Diurnal critters are waking up as nocturnal ones get ready to punch out to go to bed. Some creatures are more specific such as our crepuscular ones. Bobcats and possums both fall into this category, hunting or foraging only in those brief transitional hours of twilight.
Humans like to look for wildlife mostly during our typical routine of being busy during the midday with activity. A lot of wildlife is either asleep or napping during the hottest and brightest times of the day so shift your focus to as early as you can bear or as late as practical. Doing this will afford you a much better chance to see wildlife and perhaps you just might discover something you’ve never seen before.
One caveat to the better seeking is that the blood suckers are out there. Active at sunrise, sunset and nighttime, mosquitoes will be prevalent so best to plan ahead.