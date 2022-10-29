One thing that I’m thankful for is that throughout my life I have always had a roof over my head. At one point, I wound up staying in some kind people’s homes while I prepared for marriage. I am grateful for the hospitality they offered me while I was between homes. The alternative makes me nervous.
I know people who have been homeless – some have stayed with Don and me while they worked to get back on their feet. We are fortunate to have the room to give others a roof over their heads for a time. I often joke I haven’t experienced an empty nest syndrome yet despite John and James being long gone because God keeps putting birds in my nest.
There are, of course, other ways to help people. A 78-year-old woman named Norma Thornton, who used to own and operate a diner in Alaska, decided she wanted to help the homeless of her new home, Bullhead City, Arizona. She chose to use her talents, cooking nutritious food and bringing it to Community Park, where she handed it out to whoever wanted a home-cooked meal.
She did this for a number of years. Then, according to the article I read at www.washingtonpost.com, a pair of officers showed up in March of this year and arrested her, putting her in the back of one of their police cars
Norma had run afoul of a city ordinance that had been passed in February 2021. The ordinance forbade serving “unsealed, prepared food” without a permit. Those supporting the ordinance claimed that there had been complaints about “food sharing events” that left the public parks a mess.
The city maintains it has nothing against feeding the homeless – they just don’t want you to make your own food and serve it in a public park. You can host a party in the park and have any kind of food your heart desires, but if you’re giving it to the needy, that apparently land you in jail.
Attorneys for the city chose not to pursue their case against Norma, saying she didn’t know about the new ordinance, but warned her she couldn’t claim that if she were caught again.
A kind landowner with property less than a mile from the park allowed Norma to set up shop there. She claims it’s not ideal, but she’s taken advantage of it rather than risk another arrest.
But she’s also suing the city, claiming that she’s been discriminated against for serving the poor. She’s filed in federal court, asking that the ordinance be declared unconstitutional so that she can return to the park.
Look, I get that we need laws. I understand that no one wants a messy park (Norma claims she cleaned up after herself). I get that the city might be concerned that homecooked meals might not pass Health Department rules.
I’m still rooting for Norma.
The woman wasn’t causing a riot. She wasn’t robbing or attacking anyone. She was giving food to hungry people – people who may not have known where their next meal was coming from. And this makes her a criminal?
In Galatians 5:22-23, the Apostle Paul lists the fruit of the Spirit. One of the things mentioned is kindness. The list ends with the statement: “Against such things there is no law.”
Maybe someone should mention that to the leaders of Bullhead City.