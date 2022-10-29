One thing that I’m thankful for is that throughout my life I have always had a roof over my head. At one point, I wound up staying in some kind people’s homes while I prepared for marriage. I am grateful for the hospitality they offered me while I was between homes. The alternative makes me nervous.

I know people who have been homeless – some have stayed with Don and me while they worked to get back on their feet. We are fortunate to have the room to give others a roof over their heads for a time. I often joke I haven’t experienced an empty nest syndrome yet despite John and James being long gone because God keeps putting birds in my nest.

Recommended for you