When I was younger, I watched some people, ranging from baseball players to political leaders, wait too long to retire. It was embarrassing for them and painful for people who cared about them and had to watch their decline. This was especially true for those who had to remove folks who waited too long and could not transition themselves without some help.
This reality informed my personal decision to retire while I was at a peak in my career. I retired as CEO of a successful nonprofit when I was 68 years old. It was one of my best career decisions.
Today, we see daily media discussion about the need to set an upper age for candidates to run for office. This is a bipartisan problem: Republicans are concerned about Mitch McConnell, and Democrats don’t know what to do about Dianne Feinstein. Several politicians have avoided the embarrassment of needing aides to whisper in their ears about how to govern. They retired on their own.
Before linking age and ability to perform, it would be wise to note that there is no absolute correlation between age and mental abilities. Nevertheless, simply setting an age limit is easier than measuring cognitive ability.
However, without laws in place to limit the upper age, some people seem unable to recognize their own frailties and step down. Straight ticket voters would elect them after they are dead if their names were on ballots. Another reason that leaders fail to act when they can is that people often self-identify by their occupation. For some people, giving up their work is equivalent to giving up their sense of who they are.
A recent article by Kim Moody in the Highlands News-Sun about Alzheimer’s disease discusses the need for early diagnosis. Apparently, some powerful people will not accept that they have a serious health problem and ignore any diagnosis.
There is time for change before the next presidential election, but it appears that we are going to have two old men running again. I have the advantage of being the same age (81) as Joe Biden. I use the word “advantage” because each time I hear someone describe President Biden as too old, I think about my own age-related shortcomings. I have experienced Mitch McConnell-type mind freezes recently, and I have learned how to conceal them. Of course, I don’t face a crowd of reporters every day.
Former President Trump is a different story. He is not only too old; he is a narcissist who lost his moral compass years ago.
I think a candidate should be 70 years old or younger to run for president. This should be reviewed every 10 years because we live in an age when an anti-aging drug might actually be developed.
I would like to suggest a wishful solution for the 2024 election. If Trump were to drop out of the race, Biden might do the same. Biden is running, in part, to prevent Trump from shredding our government. With that threat removed, both parties have many people who are well qualified to be president. I know. Former President Trump is running to avoid going to prison, but sometimes wishes come true.
In the case of Congress, we may need a different approach. Congress gets too old because once elected, they can gerrymander themselves into office forever. The simple solution is term limits.
Jim Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.