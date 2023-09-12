When I was younger, I watched some people, ranging from baseball players to political leaders, wait too long to retire. It was embarrassing for them and painful for people who cared about them and had to watch their decline. This was especially true for those who had to remove folks who waited too long and could not transition themselves without some help.

This reality informed my personal decision to retire while I was at a peak in my career. I retired as CEO of a successful nonprofit when I was 68 years old. It was one of my best career decisions.

