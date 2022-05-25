In 1962, my father, Harry Seeber, affectionately referred to as Mr. Lake Placid, had the wisdom upon retirement to move to Lake Placid. Upon arriving, it didn’t take long to realize that Lake Placid wasn’t just a dot on the map, but the home of a large family.
All it took to belong was a warm smile and Hello to belong to the greatest place in the world. There were no strangers. It didn’t make any difference what church you went to, or what you did for a living, you were always welcome.
If you lost something, there was always someone who would return it. We never locked doors. Every pickup truck in town had a gun rack in the back window, and you might have your favorite rifle, fishing pole or level hanging from it, but no one bother them.
I am so happy that I could raise my children here, where they learned the real important values in life.
As one of Lake Placid’s elders once told me, you have to be a friend to have a friend. He was right.
Sadly, it all seems to be fading away. You know hardly anyone in the store. People won’t hold a door, or say please or thank you. Many won’t even look you in the eye.
I always believed your eyes were the window to your soul. I always felt if someone would not look you in the eye they were not sincere.
I could ramble on a lot more. All I can say is Lake Placid is my home. I have a wealth of friends that money couldn’t buy. I love my lake Placid family. Sadly, they all seem to be passing away. The only blessing is when the good Lord calls me, I will be buried among friends.