One of our readers raised an important issue in a recent email:
“First, let me say that I enjoy your newspaper and your editorials. They hit the nail on the head.
“Now to the issue at hand. I had a prostate and bladder procedure Wednesday morning. My cath clogged. Not a good thing, so I went to the ER. Between a mess at home and the bathroom at the hospital, I think I got the clog out.
“I was already at the hospital, so let’s have the doctor check it out since I was already admitted. There were 37 in the waiting room and I waited four hours to see the doctor. The doctor came in and checked out the cath and did an ultrasound, I had cleared the blockage myself.
“There are 120 beds in the hospital, and only 50 to 60 rooms are staffed. I only saw one doctor and three nurses.
“This is a serious infrastructure problem and it is only beginning with 1,000 plus moving into Florida each day. It is not just the hospital, but EMT, fire, water, sewage, schools, roads, you name it.
“Maybe you can write an editorial about these problems and what are we going to do about it.
“Thank you for your time.” – C
Thanks, C. I have limited space so let me write about just part of the medical issue you faced. Healthcare is rapidly changing.
Ten years ago, 60% of all physicians owned their practice. We knew not only the doctor, but because the doctor was the owner, we knew the owner of the business too. If a patient complained, the doctor-owner could make a change.
Now in 2022, just 26% of physicians remain in private practice. The other 74% of doctors now work for a hospital, a health care system, or a corporate entity aggregating many doctors under one brand and billing umbrella.
The trend toward corporate physicians is even more pronounced with the younger doctors. Just 30% of physicians under 40 opt for private practice. When your doctor retires and you can’t find another doctor with the same personal touch and unhurried bedside manner there is a reason. The young doctors have gone corporate.
It’s not like hospitals are making out like bandits. About 25% of our hospitals lose money and two-thirds of our hospitals lose money on treating Medicaid and Medicare patients but make enough from private insurance to become profitable.
In Florida, only 50% of us have private insurance — the pool of patients where healthcare providers make 100%+ of their profits. Perhaps it takes large-scale practices to find a way to make money with today’s insurance and government top-down micromanagement of a doctor’s day.
Every year there is a new layer of government and insurance regulations and we have fewer independent doctors owning their own practice. Is this good for Florida?
C, I sometimes write about how frustrating it is that our state government seems to focus on culture wars instead of pocketbook issues like making sure we have the best healthcare system of any state in America. Given the number of retirees and snowbirds, shouldn’t a world-class healthcare system be high on our state government’s list? It is not.
I don’t know how to solve the problems you raise other than to consistently ask our legislators to focus on pocketbook issues instead of culture war issues. We need to do better.
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .