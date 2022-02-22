On Saturday, Tish Jeffers wrote a very nice letter to the editor about my future and where it may lead me. I want to publicly thank them for doing so and acknowledge their support.
To be quite honest, my future is a mystery. I have applied to several colleges all over the country, including several Ivy League schools, and have only received an acceptance letter into Florida State University. Regardless of prestigiousness or reputation, I could see myself as a student at every university I applied to. They each have their own qualities that appeal to me, such as a specific teaching style or their alumni network. The most important quality I looked for in a university was the teaching style, since I really want to focus on getting experience prior to entering the adult world. My top choice has an emphasis on hands-on experience and has their schedule formatted in order to give students the ability to easily find internships.
As for my major, I listed my intended major as political science but I did list a potential major in business management for schools with more reputable programs for this major. Political science was an obvious choice for me. It is one of those subjects that I could read about for hours and studying would not really seem like a chore for me. Studying this subject in a higher institution with some of the smart political minds in the nation would seem even more appealing to me.
Moving forward past college, a political science degree has so many applications and I can easily enter the political world with one. Whether it be working for a political party, an elected official, or being an elected official myself, I could easily see myself in any of these positions. At this current moment, I cannot specifically pinpoint what I will be doing post-college and I am fine with that. One way or another, I will end up where I am supposed to be.
That being said, I only have approximately six months until I leave Highlands County. Most of the colleges I applied to are in the northeast and over a thousand miles away from my home. So, I see the next half of a year as arguably the most important ones of my life. Sure, nothing I do will be shown to a college or help my chances of getting into my dream school, but I am so excited about what I have currently been working on. For what I have already done, I was honored with the nomination for the Champion for Children Youth Award.
Yet, I still have more projects planned that will hopefully leave a lasting impact on the community. I still have school clubs to lead through the second half of the year, independent programs to continue directing, and other opportunities that recently were made available to me.
Regardless of what school I go to or where I end up in life, I see these things as my proudest achievements. Of course, college applications are important in high school. But the goal was never to do these things for the applications but rather to leave an impact on the community that I love and value so much. So, whatever the story is, I will happily read it.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.