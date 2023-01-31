There are many reasons why people trace their genealogy. Some just yearn to know more. Others are determined to confirm or ‘put the lie’ to some information passed down for generations. Sometimes it is just simple curiosity. Then there’s that universal question – Who am I? Where do ‘my people’ come from? Who do I look like? Am I actually related to that famous person with the surname I share?
If you decide to search, fasten your seatbelt. It’s going to be a bumpy ride ... and you would be disappointed if it were any other way. With nothing but my own birth certificate, I started researching in my mid-20’s and traced back to the year 1695.
When she eloped, Mom was disowned by her well-to-do family. They never spoke to her again, punishing her for ‘running off’ with Morgan. She was reduced to living in the basement of the tenement where she was the janitress. A few years after they divorced, I was placed in foster care.
After I started working on my foster family’s history, I started wondering about my own. I wrote letters to lots of Heedes. Not realizing the stature of one (Berge M. Heede), I inquired of him, “Might we be related?” I got his reply on the impressive letterhead of one of his many companies. Had I known he had brought the C.A.R.E. program to the United States during wartime, I might not have contacted him. He did not confirm any relationship, but he did write a charming letter telling me that a Heede ancestor had been a clockmaker of some note and that “There is a very old grandfather clock in my London office which still keeps good time – when they remember to wind it.”
While my mother’s family wanted nothing to do with us, genealogy research would right that wrong. I found a cousin of my mother’s. Arnold brought me two photo albums – photos going back more than 100 years, including several good studio photos of my Chippewa kin.
Four short years later, Arnold died. I cashed my tax refund check and cobbled together every bit of money I had (expecting to pay for his funeral) and flew to Charleston. Imagine my surprise to learn that Arnold was hardly in financial need. Instead, he had left my mother and me some stock, his new Cadillac convertible and a two-story house in Charleston with a living room fireplace so big I could practically stand in it. Very near the Citadel, the house was considered something of a landmark, one of only three like it in the county. In the cellar was a big black safe with ornate gold scrolling all over the door filled with some small pieces of vintage jewelry, stock certificates from mostly-defunct companies, and letters, photos and papers. Weak in the knees, I had to sit down on the dusty cellar stairs to recover from finding this treasure trove.
So now I know who I am: Danish, Austrian, Norwegian, German, Polish, and even Chippewa indian and Icelandic Inuit indian. So, who are you? Why not find out? The answers are all out there just waiting for you to discover them.