In my senior year of college in 1965, I learned in my business administration class that the ratio of average workers’ wages to those of CEOs of major corporations was 20 to 1. Students in my class agreed that this was outrageous. Yet, we assumed that this situation would be fixed. After all, this was the era when a war on poverty had been declared, schools were desegregated, and every adult could now vote.
I recently learned that the current ratio of average workers’ wages to those of CEOs of major corporations is 366 to 1. So much for the optimism of youth.
Is it possible that this CEO-to-worker ratio is one of those behind the curtain reasons people feel their “way of life” is threatened? They feel frustrated, blocked or angry. Perhaps other groups are receiving more favorable attention than they are. Are immigrants or racial and ethnic minorities responsible?
If we step back and look at the big picture, we may find that the real reasons may not be known to the angry workers. Given the following choices, who would we expect the January 6th rioters to name as most responsible for their perceived social problems?
1. Dr. Martin Luther King
In my view, few would understand that the correct answer would be Malcolm McLean. McLean was a truck driver in North Carolina who started a small trucking company. He invented the idea of containers, got a loan to purchase WWII surplus ships, and converted them to carry the containers. In 1956, most cargo was loaded and unloaded by hand by longshore workers. Hand-loading a ship cost $5.86 a ton at that time. Using containers, it cost only 16 cents a ton to load a ship. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the container shipping cost from Asia to the U.S. fell to a new low of $1,500. That is about $1 per packaged iPhone.
Longshore workers were the first to lose their jobs. When the shipping price of a product dropped to a few cents, American workers in every manufacturing sector found themselves competing against millions of poor workers worldwide.
American males believing Donald Trump’s lies were the majority of those who attacked Congress. When globalization took their jobs, they asked, “What should I do to get my life back?” The answer was often “learn to code.” I tested this suggestion a few years ago by building a CNC machine. It was not easy. I had to design something to be cut, get that code converted into a machine code that stepper motors could understand, and move a cutter head. My machine worked with a precision beyond human hands.
The problem with the “learn to code” suggestion is that the internet was invented. An American worker studying coding soon learns that millions of people capable of coding could do so via the internet, as if they were sitting at a desk next to an American worker.
As I listen to some of the January 6th rioters try to explain their actions, I have some sympathy. The worst thing about striking back against those who took your American Dream is to have no idea who was responsible.
