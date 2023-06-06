In my senior year of college in 1965, I learned in my business administration class that the ratio of average workers’ wages to those of CEOs of major corporations was 20 to 1. Students in my class agreed that this was outrageous. Yet, we assumed that this situation would be fixed. After all, this was the era when a war on poverty had been declared, schools were desegregated, and every adult could now vote.

I recently learned that the current ratio of average workers’ wages to those of CEOs of major corporations is 366 to 1. So much for the optimism of youth.

