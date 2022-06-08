Incomparable and irrelevant to the trash-talking of social media with its angry and libelous slandering of individuals or businesses, the way a local newspaper should serve and benefit a community is to be a guardian of good business practices, and whenever a patron is unfairly treated by one, investigative reporters should be ‘on their side’ to remedy any malpractice in town.
As designed by our forefathers in order to create a ‘just and equal’ society where monied-powers don’t dominate a town, city, state or federal governments. But modern-day corporate-owned media destroyed the independence of mainstream journalism as prescribed by the Constitution; and it didn’t occur by accident, folks, but rather designed to do just that, as corporate power came to authoritatively rule ‘we the people’ today, aka Mammon.
Which began with “The Powell Memo” of 1971 (read online: medium.com/volans/how-the-powell-memorandum-changed-capitalism-and-what-we-can-learn-from-it-today-d2ce10234f82), and was later further developed in right-wing think-tanks culminating in Reaganomics; in retaliation for the countercultural revolution of the ‘60s and the democratic reforms of the earlier New Deal. That responded to the iniquities of The Gilded Age, when mass poverty was the norm and our government did nothing for ‘we the people’ nor was there S.S.; so nearly everyone could only work until they died, 80 hours a week, including children.
Before wealthy-turncoat-FDR’s policies created our middle classes and legislated S.S. and child-labor laws, as well as corporate oversight, regulations and antitrust laws that reigned in the power of tyrannically anti-democratic wealth and power that’d dictated government policy prior to. But has returned with a vengeance as we’re now unconsciously living in another corporate-dominated Gilded Age with the rich breaking the law with impunity, and trampling-under the interests of laborers, the ‘common good,’ and the poor who are only exceedingly increasing in numbers.
Thus the revenge of the rich has nearly destroyed all the gains attributed to FDR’s New Deal, now undealt; so instead of helping poor people rise, we now just imprison them or leave them to live and die on our streets with no healthcare: > 160,000 homeless in CA, > 90,000 in NY, and > 28,000 in FL, not including the millions imprisoned for crimes related to poverty, homelessness, and the mental illnesses that such deprivation induces.
“But we don’t have the money to help them,” you might say: when corporations and the wealthy pay little to no taxes; none on long-term capital gains nor on the borrowed capital they live on and finance at extremely low interest rates, as they legally hide their wealth in the tax-havens they’ve created. While looting our treasury of trillions in tax-cuts, bailouts and corporate welfare subsidies; creating $30 trillion in public debt, in excess of what they annually pilfer. As they privatize gains but socialize their losses in their casino capitalism that also loots pension plans … whatta [sic] scam our whole economy is.
Additionally, today’s situation allows corporations to price-gouge while making record profits and thus billionaires have doubled their wealth during the pandemic, and who’re now deceptively blaming inflation on Biden. They did the same thing to Jimmy Carter too, making him a one term president as they’ll do Biden. Why? Because unlike Clinton and Obama, Carter and Biden called for taxing the rich, see, but suddenly, lo and behold, there’s inflation, as designed by the monied-powers who own our politicians and thereby our governments. All the above gave birth to the idea and origins of democracy to begin with, folks. Continued next time.
Mark Zembower is a resident of Sebring.