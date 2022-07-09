The mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people. For comparison, the school shooting at Columbine in 1999 only killed 15 people. Could anyone have foreseen that Florida was at risk for such a destructive crime? The Parkland shooting happened on Feb. 14, 2018. Yes, it happened on Valentine’s Day.
National Public Radio ran a story, “Florida Leads the U.S. in Mass Shootings in 2016.” This story came out in June of 2016, so it didn’t cover the entire year. According to www.worldatlas.com, California is the only state to have had more mass shootings than Florida, since 1982. Yes, there are signs that mass shootings are recurring events in Florida.
The FBI has a useful collection of crime statistics called NIBRS, The National Incident-Based Reporting System. Looking for figures on violent crime in Florida, I found: “In 2020, Florida did not contribute to the NIBRS data collection”. Puzzled, I tried other years and got the same answer back to 1999. After that I stopped checking.
The State of Florida hasn’t sent any figures to the NIBRS program in this millennium, and apparently for some time before that. If anyone is still looking for proof that the people who run Florida don’t care about victims of violent crime, here it is.
In fairness, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement does have information about Florida crime on its website. The FBI does have information on Florida crime submitted by police departments. Nevertheless, it isn’t asking too much that the state submit more information or submit it in the right form for the NIBRS database.
I am sending letters to the governor, the Florida attorney general, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement pointing out this peculiar fact and asking them if there are any plans to change this policy. Since this has been going on for decades, they need only announce that the present administration is going to do better.
It is astonishing to realize that the people who died in the Parkland shooting and the Sebring bank shooting aren’t in the FBI’s NIBRS database because Florida bureaucrats can’t be bothered to fill out a form. Or is refusing to cooperate with the FBI a political statement?” I don’t care. I want this straightened out. Florida should submit these figures, as most states already do. We live in a state where victims of violent crime aren’t important enough to be a statistic.
There are some signs of interest in stopping gun violence in Florida. Twenty-four cities in Florida belong to Mayors Against Illegal Guns. None of our local towns do.
On the national level, background checks for gun purchases are performed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, ATF. In April, President Biden appointed Gary Restaino as acting director of the ATF, and nominated Steve Dettelbach for permanent director. If this sounds confusing, the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 puts severe limits on acting heads of agencies. An acting director can only serve for 210 days from the date of the vacancy, less than a year.
There hasn’t been a confirmed ATF director since 2015, seven years ago. Why? Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says that “the gun lobby” has “foiled ATF confirmations since 2015.” (CNN)
If we want the system of background checks for gun purchases to be effective, we need the agency that runs it to be effective. That means that we need a confirmed ATF director who can stay on the job long enough to be taken seriously.
Dale Gillis is a resident of Sebring.