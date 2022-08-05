In 2007, I was told that every non-profit CEO needed to subscribe to Facebook. I signed up and then unsubscribed two months later for two reasons, one of which was erroneous. My first reason was that social media can soak up your time and creative energy. At the outset, many subscribers did not know what to do with Facebook. The result was announcements about what people had for lunch followed by popcorn responses from others. Soon, 10 or 15 minutes of your time was gone.

The second reason was that I suspected that Facebook was stealing my personal information and selling it to others. Facebook says this is not true. Instead, it used my information to direct more pages to my eyes, resulting in more ad sales, Facebook’s main income source.

