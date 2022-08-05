In 2007, I was told that every non-profit CEO needed to subscribe to Facebook. I signed up and then unsubscribed two months later for two reasons, one of which was erroneous. My first reason was that social media can soak up your time and creative energy. At the outset, many subscribers did not know what to do with Facebook. The result was announcements about what people had for lunch followed by popcorn responses from others. Soon, 10 or 15 minutes of your time was gone.
The second reason was that I suspected that Facebook was stealing my personal information and selling it to others. Facebook says this is not true. Instead, it used my information to direct more pages to my eyes, resulting in more ad sales, Facebook’s main income source.
Later, several authors smarter than I suggested that social media was making all of us stupid on a bipartisan basis. How is this possible? A few clicks today can give us access to data that would have required months of research 40 years ago.
For example, some left-leaning students not willing to listen to views other than their own protested right-leaning speakers and professors. Organizing a demonstration on a campus of thousands was difficult 40 years ago. Now, with social media tools, a protest can be arranged in minutes.
On the right, more people are buying into absurd conspiracy theories, losing trust in well-respected institutions, and losing faith in democracy. I find it hard to imagine how January 6, “Pizzagate,” QAnon, or acceptance of the disinformation that vaccines contain microchips could have gone mainstream without Facebook and Twitter.
Jaron Lanier, in his 2018 book “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts,” writes about social media destroying our capacity for empathy. If algorithms learn how to tell us what we want to hear and then tell another person different facts, empathy suffers. This is why I like the seven newspapers I read or scan. I know that someone with a different view than mine is at least seeing the same content. For people who get their news from CNN or Fox, but not both, it is hard to develop empathy. One may conclude that the other person is intellectually dishonest at best or hopelessly insane at worst. Empathy, which is necessary to develop a sense of community, never gets a chance.
Is this going to get better before we destroy our democratic experiment?
Some of the highly believable disinformation flooding social media is being created by a powerful AI program called GPT-3. This program takes some hints from you and taps a huge database to crank out many versions in an expanded text format. The research-impaired will not know what hit them.
Should I resubscribe to social media? I will think about it after I read my papers.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.