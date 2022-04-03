Most readers are likely aware of Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott’s recently released an 11-point Rescue America plan. Scott’s Rescue America plan covers education, crime, immigration, the economy, government debt, and religion, among its far-ranging programs.
As I listened to left-leaning pundits lambaste Rick Scott for his right-wing ideology, my thought was, at least Rick Scott has a backbone. Let me explain why I respect Rick Scott.
Rick Scott committed to paper what he believes. He shared his thoughts with America and invited the debate to begin. That’s why I admire Rick Scott. He had the backbone to put concrete ideas on the table, even though he knew some of his ideas would be very unpopular — even among Republicans.
Right on, Rick. America needs more specific ideas and public debate.
His Republican colleagues in Washington, D.C. didn’t think we need ideas to improve America, so they ducked and covered. When they came to talk about the Rescue America plan, they said words that sounded like this: “Rick Scott doesn’t represent the Republican Party. We are focused on the socialist, un-American, weak President Joe Biden and ensuring he is a one-term president.”
There is no Republican Party plan to fix what ails America — only a person to be against: Joe Biden.
And the Democrats are just as bad, if not worse. They are simply the party that is not Trump. “Vote Democrat because we are not Trump.” That worked once. It is not likely to work again.
Unlike most elected officials in Washington, D.C., Rick Scott has a backbone. Those other Washington politicians need to get their spine out of the closet, strap it on and debate the critical public issues of the day, instead of spending all their time attacking the other party’s key political figure, be it former President Trump or President Biden.
Several of Senator Scott’s 11 points are not healthy for America, in my opinion, and perhaps you feel the same way. But at least he is brave enough to name his 11 points and begin the public debate:
● Medicare, the insurance program for those over 64, is going bankrupt in 2026. Has either party had the backbone to suggest a solution?
● Social Security will become insolvent in 13 years. Has either party had the backbone to recommend a solution?
● In 1981, the total U.S. debt was less than $1 trillion. Forty years later, we are now at over $30 trillion in. Has either party had the backbone to present a solution?
We don’t have to agree with Rick Scott to respect that there is at least one person in Washington, D.C. – Rick Scott – with courage and strength of character to engage in public debate about important issues facing America.
Thank you, Senator Rick Scott.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .