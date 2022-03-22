While it is true that oil prices are set globally, there are many factors that are figured into the price we pay at the pump. These are the location of the country producing crude, the cost of transporting it to here in the US, taxes on gasoline in each state and the federal taxes politicians are talking about suspending which, by the way, reduces money available for infrastructure.
When Biden became president, he declared the war on energy produced in America. He canceled the Keystone pipeline, which would provide 900,000 gallons a day to US (the cost of safe transportation of oil in the US would be dramatically less and would not produce the pollution of foreign delivery by ships.)
Biden also halted all production of oil on federal lands. While the administration says there are 9,000 permits granted here, the oil companies do not want to go to the expense of costly drilling on land that may be dry and because the administration’s overall war on fossil fuels discourages investment by energy companies.
The reality is that America cannot exist without fossil fuels. The electric grid is dependent on fossil fuels. At this point in history, we cannot eliminate them and our economy needs them. Imagine having no light, no heat, no cars, trucks, manufacturing, building, farming, etc. Green energy cannot provide the energy needed for all this.
Even green energy needs fossil fuels to produce it (windmills, solar panels, hydro). Electric cars are dependent on batteries/electric power to keep them going. In theory, only green energy would be ideal but it is a long way off from being a reality. EV’s are too expensive and use electricity to power them. In the meantime, fossil fuels will be necessary to maintain the quality of life as we know it.
Biden’s policy has greatly diminished the availability of domestic oil, thus driving the price of gasoline up here in the US. The result is that not only gas at the pump rose, but the price of everything has gone up. Farming, production of goods, transportation of goods, food, parts, autos, etc. has also increased due to the decreased availability and rising cost of energy.
In addition, we have to import foreign oil to make up the difference. Foreign oil is more expensive and also dirtier than domestic oil because oil production here is regulated and the cost to transport it is much less expensive.
Pollution in this country is produced by the amount of fossil fuels we burn, not the amount we produce. Why not produce the oil we actually need instead of buying it internationally? This is a question of policy. America does not need to import the oil it uses. Our country is unbelievably rich in fossil fuels. American jobs would increase, national security would be increased. We could even supply Europe and other countries dependent on Russian, Iran and Opec oil with the energy they need. America would be energy independent and the economy vibrant.
Green energy has its place in climate change. Pollution is the enemy of the air we breathe. Until we can use green energy for all the necessary functions of life as we know it, we need our abundant oil to keep our country and our economy functioning at its full potential.
And finally, inflation and gas prices are a direct result of the administration’s policy on energy, not Putin.
Suzanne Purdy is a resident of Avon Park.