“I have been a subscriber to The Highlands News-Sun for many years, dating back to when it was Highlands Today. I received notification of an increase in the price of my subscription, which I can understand. That does not bother me. What does upset me is the fact that you will not be publishing the paper seven days a week.
“I understand why the decision was made at the beginning – loss of advertising, therefore loss of money. Currently, your paper is full of advertisements, even more than news articles. I wish you would reconsider your decision.
“The one thing I enjoy in the morning is having a second cup of coffee and reading the newspaper. I am sure I am not alone with my request. Thank you for taking time to read this.” – J
J., thank you for your thoughtful note. We have spent a lot of time going back and forth on whether to go back to seven days print. The paper has bounced back to about 85% to 90% of pre-COVID revenue and has stabilized. Now what? We believe the business is now geared to make about 3% after-tax, which is not much, but it’s better than 2020 and 2021 when we lost money.
We spent a lot of time analyzing if we could get back to seven days print and stay there. Going back to seven days would put the paper into a loss position, but perhaps we could get back to profitability over time with additional ads and price increases. We thought it might be worth going into a loss and working our way out, but we were not ready to lose money again so soon after the devastating experience of COVID.
Yet, we were unwilling to let the idea of seven days in print go. In our perfect world, we are traditionalists. We, too, want the seven days. We also think seven days in print builds and keeps good reading habits.
Our other concern is among newspapers nationally; there are very few seven-day newspapers left. Tampa Bay only delivers print two days a week. Little Rock, Arkansas, only one day a week. I believe, in Florida, only the Villages Daily Sun and the Charlotte Sun are still seven days a week.
The strong trend in the industry is to assume 100% digital is the future and to eliminate print days as rapidly as possible. We don’t think 100% digital is the future and want to be printed for another generation. Yet, our strong belief in the future of print makes us a tiny minority in the newspaper industry who think print is the future.
What if we are wrong and go back to seven days in print and then have to take those days away again because the 100% digital people were right? Would our readers ever forgive us?
We reluctantly said, stay at five days and let’s see if we can find another 10% in revenue.
The subscription rates are increasing because we have had price increases in our raw materials at rates we have not seen for many years. We need to try and keep up with what inflation does to our costs.
I understand this may not be entirely satisfactory to you or other readers who prefer seven days. This answer is not wholly satisfactory to us either. We very much appreciate your support and your thoughtful comments.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .