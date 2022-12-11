One of our readers offers a provocative explanation for why we have culture wars:
“Your recent article questioned why politicians are more concerned about culture wars than ‘pocketbook issues.’ I have an explanation.
“Government produces and creates nothing. It can only redistribute taxpayer money. Everything is a tradeoff. Of course, the Federal government has gone to counterfeiting extremes beyond its budget to digitally create trillions of dollars for the money supply which are not backed by production or anything else. The results of this fiscal abuse will go far beyond the current inflation rates and be truly tragic for the vast majority of Americans.
“However, we are talking about Florida as a state.
“Florida, as well as all states, has to balance its budget. It cannot create additional money that is not collateralized in some way. Therefore, there are only several options: Raise taxes, cut spending somewhere in order to increase spending somewhere else, or do nothing.
“Doing nothing upsets the electorate who want their government to solve all their problems. So, enter the fourth option. Diversion, and division through culture wars and social issues.
“When properly managed, culture war/moral/social issues cost the government nothing to debate or legislate. They can claim action without expenditure. As a bonus, they obtain fierce loyalty from the half of the electorate that agrees with what they are supporting. This is a great help with raising campaign funds and getting reelected.
“You can see this in action in many of the current news reports and TV political ads. Abortion, women’s rights, gay rights, school curriculum and books, Title IX definitions, transgender sports “equity,” etc. are all hot topics that don’t require government spending or raising taxes.
“That’s my explanation, and I’m sticking to it.” – L
“Thanks, L. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone put it this way. I’m going to think about your note because I think your thoughtful comments potentially hold a great truth. I wonder if the culture wars are so much less with local government (city and county) because local governments believe they can turn the dials and make a difference to their constituents better and easier than politicians can at the state or federal level.”
L responded to my note: “I think that is correct. You know the saying, ‘All politics is local.’ Local government is comprised of local people who know local needs and are subject to local input.
“The farther away government is from the voters, the more it is subject to PAC money, lobbyists, and special interests, and less subject to voters. With that being the case, a way needs to be found to energize voters.
“That is why our electrical grid and water infrastructure are in such deteriorated states. Until the power goes out and the faucets pour air or sewage, it takes too much money to fix what people already have or think they have. The next legislature can fix that. And the next one...
“Roads get more people’s attention when they are inadequate, but we all hate road construction zones, too. And tolls. So back to the safe topics … culture wars.” – L
Readers, what do you think of L’s rationale? Share your thoughts.
