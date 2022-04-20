Twice this year, I have had the privilege of speaking to local chapters of the Rotary Club about the WIC program here at the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County. These service groups are passionate about the communities in which they live, and I was excited to share with them how we work to improve the health of all people in Highlands County, particularly through our Women, Infants, and Children’s (WIC) program that serves eligible pregnant women and children from birth to age 5.
WIC focuses on nutrition education and counseling, encouraging healthy food choices. Licensed Dieticians provide nutrition counseling to help young families get off to a good start. Pregnant and breastfeeding women need healthy foods to be sure their unborn, newborn, and/or young children have the best chance to grow and develop to their fullest potential.
WIC also offers a Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program for new mothers who want to give their infants the natural benefits of breast milk. Most of the Peer Counselors are also breastfeeding moms. This mother-to-mother support helps new mothers handle common breastfeeding concerns and gives them someone to talk to who knows what they are going through. Breast milk is designed specifically for babies and breastfeeding provides unequaled health benefits to both the baby and the mother.
One thing I often find when giving presentations is that I learn as much as my audience. I used WIC when I was a young mom many years ago, but the program has adapted over time to what new mom’s need. For example, the list of WIC foods has grown and offers a host of options for nutritious eating: 100% whole wheat breads, pastas, and tortillas; corn tortillas; brown rice; oatmeal or oats; milk; yogurt; cheeses; 100% fruit juices, beans, fruits and veggies, a large variety of cereals; baby foods; eggs; peanut butter; and canned tuna, salmon or mackerel. This list may not sound exciting, but with some kitchen creativity I’m sure any mom can create enticing offerings – like yogurt parfaits with fresh fruit and cereal sprinkles or breakfast quesadillas with scrambled eggs, cheese, and spinach.
To be sure, there are eligibility rules for participation in WIC. For example, a family of four has an income limit of $4,086 per month before taxes and deductions. However, families who are already receiving Medicaid, Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA), or Food Assistance (SNAP) are automatically eligible.
For more information on WIC, Breastfeeding Peer Counseling, or to make an appointment, please call the health department location nearest you: Avon Park WIC at 863-382-7351; Lake Placid WIC at 863-382-7317; or Sebring WIC at 863-382-7216. You can also view information on the Florida Department of Health WIC webpage at www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/wic/index.html.
Another thing I learned while visiting with the Avon Park Rotary Club is that there is a Blueberry Festival coming up on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Donaldson Park, 109 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Sounds like a lot of fun: vendors, barbecue, and a bluegrass band. Admission is free … and it’s a great place to get some fresh, nutritious blueberries. I hope to see you there.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.