As I was leaving the Sebring airport the other morning there was a flock of wild turkeys pecking at the ground, doing their turkey thing. They were right off the side of the road, and I slowed down in case one of them might decide to become part of my Suburban grill. But they seemed perfectly happy to ignore my truck and stay focused looking for bugs.
I thought it was neat that we had our own flock of turkeys at the airport. I had seen this flock many times before. It is not too surprising that wildlife gather at an airport. Airports have wide areas of open ground and are often located away from dense populations, at least at the beginning. There are often marshes and wetlands nearby that would not be the best place to construct houses and other buildings, but land could be drained and fill enough to put in some runways.
There are positive and negative elements to where the airports are built. Out in the country, the aircraft noise will only bother the local wildlife. And then again, there is the wildlife. Ground critters are not too much of a hazard as they find ways to be out of the way. It is the wildlife with wings that are the issue.
Some years ago, I had a plane I kept at a small airport in the countryside about 30 miles west of Madison, Wisconsin. Truax Field was the commercial airport in Madison and since my home field did not have fuel available, I had to go into Truax to fuel up for the day’s flights.
I was flying an average of 10-15 hours a week shooting farm pictures, so I was in and out of Truax many times. I was on a first name basis with the approach controllers as soon as I called in with “N714ZY inbound from Sauk City”. On one flight I was distracted after I called in as I was positioning my sectional chart in the cabin. I looked up and I was about to run over a flock of Canada geese. Luckily, they were going in the same direction, but I had about 100mph advantage. Instinctively I hit the yoke and flew under them. I escaped that crisis, and it was my own fault for following what became a routine and I was not paying attention. Dumb, dumb pilot.
I should have known better because the Wisconsin River was near my home airport, and I had to fly over it to get to Madison. Geese and rivers go together. Just ask Sully Sullenberger when he lost both engines due to birds going into both of his engines and had to land in the Hudson River.
Bird strikes of aircraft is a serious issue. Airports have various methods to discourage birds from setting up residence on and around the airfield. They have loud air cannons that attempt to scare off the birds. Some airports have trained dogs (border collies are great for this) that go out and roust the birds and keep them from building nests.
Sebring Regional Airport has its own challenges with the wetlands around and nearby with Lake Istokpoga just south of the airport. There are lots of turkey vultures that like to ride the rising warm air currents from the airport grounds. Then there are the sandhill cranes that seem to act like they own the place. Most of the time they are not a factor, but when they decide to frequent the runways and the berms to the side of the runways, we either abort a takeoff or do a missed approach of landing and go around. You really need to keep looking out ahead and see what might be on the runway or in the air on your approach.
You know what it is like when you are driving down the road and one of those large juicy bugs hits your windshield – what a thud and mess it makes. Imagine what a large bird would do to an aircraft window. A few years back a Cessna 172 hit a vulture at the wing root, where the wing attaches to the fuselage. The pilot was lucky since it didn’t go through the windshield a few inches to the right. The damage was significant as it cost $12,000 to repair the wing.
Tomorrow is our February pancake breakfast at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center. Follow the signs around the racetrack and airport to Gate 24. We begin at 8 a.m. and usually are finished around 10:30. Weather permitting, we will also be providing Young Eagle flights for youth 8 to 17 years old. Come out and see what our youth program is building and enjoy the community fellowship.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.