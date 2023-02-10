As I was leaving the Sebring airport the other morning there was a flock of wild turkeys pecking at the ground, doing their turkey thing. They were right off the side of the road, and I slowed down in case one of them might decide to become part of my Suburban grill. But they seemed perfectly happy to ignore my truck and stay focused looking for bugs.

I thought it was neat that we had our own flock of turkeys at the airport. I had seen this flock many times before. It is not too surprising that wildlife gather at an airport. Airports have wide areas of open ground and are often located away from dense populations, at least at the beginning. There are often marshes and wetlands nearby that would not be the best place to construct houses and other buildings, but land could be drained and fill enough to put in some runways.

