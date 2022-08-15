After a 14-year delay, the Jackie Robinson Museum will finally open to the public in New York City on Sept. 5.

For baseball fans, the 20,000 square foot museum will offer interactive exhibits including one of Ebbets Field, 4,500 rare artifacts, and other displays that evoke Robinson’s baseball and civil rights activist experiences. The Jackie Robinson Foundation, founded in 1975 by Jackie’s wife Rachel, will oversee the museum.

