The veterans of Highlands County have had it with our tax system. We, the veterans, have watched for many years the misuse of our tax dollars. I for one have been in the Sebring area for over 27 years. This coming election should go to the representative who represents we, the veterans who in Highlands County are the largest group of retired veterans of the nation, yet we have to drive 100 miles to the nearest hospital.
At Routes 27 — 66 — 98, the high point of land is available. If that ground is not broken by election for a new veterans hospital, we, the veterans, should only vote for those that represent us.
Our electoral system is broken. No vote should be counted that is not a registered voter. It can no longer be counted.
The 2020 election was corrupt. By counting illegal, non-legal registered votes, Trump won the election. The Democrat Party is promoting communism, and should never be allowed to participate in our electoral process in the past and in the future. Without secure voting laws, we no longer can be a nation of free people.
Voting without being a registered voter should demand a 10-year jail term for those who participate in such unlawful pursuit to overthrow our electoral process. This includes red and blue states. To do less is to overthrow our system of government.
The National Guard was designed to protect our people and our laws. They have the right to shoot those who riot, loot and burn. Don’t force the public to take the laws into their hands. Do what you were designed to do.
Without laws, no one is safe. As I stated earlier, we, the veteran voter, should only vote for those that represent us. Build our veteran hospital in Highlands County. The tax system has been violated too long in Highlands County.
I will be the last living veteran of the China Civil War as I was a child Marine in China 1947, 1948, 1949. I have no way of checking for sure. President Truman forced the Marines out of China before we had forced the communists out of China like we did the Japanese.
In past history, you can keep people in bondage only so long, then they rise up and destroy their leaders. This is about to happen in China with communism. This has happened for millions of years of history. The Great People of China have had it with communism. The people will rise up and destroy the leadership of the communist party.
The people of China are a freedom loving people. They can only be held in bondage for a short time in history. Build that hospital or look for different work.
Retired USMC Col. Billie E. Jewett is a resident of Sebring.