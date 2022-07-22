The veterans of Highlands County have had it with our tax system. We, the veterans, have watched for many years the misuse of our tax dollars. I for one have been in the Sebring area for over 27 years. This coming election should go to the representative who represents we, the veterans who in Highlands County are the largest group of retired veterans of the nation, yet we have to drive 100 miles to the nearest hospital.

At Routes 27 — 66 — 98, the high point of land is available. If that ground is not broken by election for a new veterans hospital, we, the veterans, should only vote for those that represent us.

