As a friend of mine likes to say, “Technology is great – when it works.” Lately, I have been the unwilling victim of it not working and it’s about cost me what little sanity I possess.

I have a laptop I think of as my “everything” laptop. It’s the one that travels with me when I go places. I do my writing on it, design covers, surf the Web, etc., etc... It’s a jack-of-all-trades and up till recently has been dependable.

