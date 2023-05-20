As a friend of mine likes to say, “Technology is great – when it works.” Lately, I have been the unwilling victim of it not working and it’s about cost me what little sanity I possess.
I have a laptop I think of as my “everything” laptop. It’s the one that travels with me when I go places. I do my writing on it, design covers, surf the Web, etc., etc... It’s a jack-of-all-trades and up till recently has been dependable.
For a while, I had a separate laptop for writing. It had no games, no multimedia, and I’d trained myself to not browse the Web with it. It was strictly for writing, the theory being I’d focus better on such a machine.
And it was helpful. But I admit I fell out of the habit of using it with my main laptop so convenient. It sits on a small portable table in my office, ignored and probably hurt. It wasn’t you, writing laptop, it was me. Maybe I’ll find you a nice new home.
A couple of weeks ago, my laptop began behaving oddly. Programs crashed, and it ran slower than molasses in January. I did what most people do when this happens – restarted the machine. I figured something was running that shouldn’t and I’d clean it out with a restart.
But after that, I noticed that the three Microsoft Office programs I use the most – Word, Excel, and Outlook (an email client) – kept running into errors that forced said program to close. They wouldn’t stay up long, though sometimes long enough to give me false hope.
I should have mentioned earlier that this is a Windows laptop. What do I have against Macs, you ask? Nothing really. I even have a MacBook Air I use to format short stories, novels, and collections for publication. But I’m not as familiar with a Mac as I am a PC, so I tend to stick with Windows.
Anyway, these programs crashing are a real issue for me. I use Word to write. And yes, I’m sure a number of you swear by other word processors and why do I stick with Word? Well, it’s industry standard, for one. For another, I understand it – or thought I did. I can make it do what I want, except on this particular laptop.
I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling Office to no avail. I’ve run scans on the computer and removed malicious malware and viruses. There are other, more draconian things I could try, but they take time.
And time is a commodity at the moment. As I type this, I’m less than a day from getting on a plane and flying to Hawaii for nearly two weeks. This trip has been planned for months, and I can’t let a malfunctioning laptop get in the way of it.
Fortunately, I have an alternative. No, not the writing laptop, which continues to sulk in my office. I have an additional laptop that I got for game playing that I have found runs Microsoft products quite well, thank you very much. There are glitches, of course – the email client isn’t always kind to me and I have to keep an eye on it. But I can write on it just fine and no, I don’t get distracted by the games on it.
So, the gaming laptop goes into the backpack for the trip, which I will tell you more about next week. If you are tech savvy and can think of a solution for my computer problems that don’t involve a hammer or throwing it across the room, I would welcome your input. And may the Blue Screen of Death stay far from all of us.