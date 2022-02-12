Hi, my name is Laura (hi, Laura) and like many of you, I’ve been caught up in the addicting game called Wordle.
For those who have missed the hype, Wordle is a deceptively simple game. You get six chances to figure out a five-letter word. You toss in a random word, and the letters become one of three colors: black, meaning they aren’t in the target word at all; yellow, meaning they’re in the word but not in the position you put them in; or green, which means it’s the correct letter in the correct position.
You’re supposed to use the yellow and green letters as clues to guess the correct word. Oh, and by the way? You only get to play once a day. If you haven’t guessed the word in six tries, you’re out of luck. If you have, good game, try a new word tomorrow.
A part of me is glad that they’re only letting me figure out one word a day. In my case, they will let me try some past games which I’ve only done a couple of times. I could spend hours with this if the game let me play more than once.
You wouldn’t think this game would attract a lot of people, but it has. Oh, Candy Crush currently has it beat (I am also a Candy Crush player, another addictive game), as does the older Words with Friends, which is similar to Scrabble (and played frequently by your humble columnist). But according to a website I found, www.theconversation.com, Wordle has almost three million players worldwide and is showing up in other languages besides English.
Maybe that doesn’t sound like a lot. But the game has only been out since last autumn and according to www.theguardian.com, it went from 90 daily players in November to 300,000 at the beginning of January to the nearly three million I cite above.
Let me put it this way: If nearly three million people bought my books, I would be insanely happy. That’s not a bad number at all.
The growth has come as a shock to its creator, a Brooklyn software engineer named Josh Wardle. He’d originally created the game to play with his partner, who loves puzzles. The popularity of the game took him by surprise.
The game appeals to me because I like puzzles. And I’m a big believer in exercising my mind. Caring for my in-laws gave me a fear of dementia, and I’m doing what I can to keep it far away from me.
And I’m impressed by one fact: apparently, everyone is given the same word. You have all these people working on the same puzzle, and so far, no one I know has tried to spoil it for anyone else by revealing what the word is. There is a way you can show off your prowess with the game (or your failure) but even that doesn’t say what the magic word is.
Of course, with so many people playing, strategies have cropped up. What’s the best word to start out with, for example? Several words cropped up in my quick research for this column. I haven’t started with any of them yet.
I don’t know what happens if you fail to guess the word after six tries, because so far, in the seventeen games I’ve played I’ve managed to figure out the word every time. Granted, it took me all six tries twice, where I normally get it anywhere from three to five turns. I’ve yet to hit it on the second try, and the first? Never.
But yes, I am one of several million who play Wordle. And will probably keep playing for a while. Until a new bright shiny crops up, or The New York Times, who reportedly bought the game, messes it up, anyway.
Until then, I’ll see you online. Good luck. And good guessing.