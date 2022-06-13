Every once in a while I’ll say something and a thought will quickly cross my mind ... I don’t ever hear those words anymore. I have been called a country girl (something I’m proud of), old-fashioned (don’t mind that one either), close minded (I completely disagree with that one – I do tend to stand firm on my beliefs when challenged but I eagerly love learning why some think differently than myself. By the way, only those who are super close to me know the things that ruffle my feathers).
The funny thing is, a friend shared with me recently a list of barely used words or phrases that we still sprinkle into our vocabulary from time to time. I thought I would share for a laugh or two ... or maybe a memory back to a happier time.
“The other day, a not so elderly (I say 75) lady said something to her son about driving a ‘jalopy’; and he looked at her quizzically and said, ‘What the heck is a jalopy?’ He had never heard of the word jalopy! She knew she was old ... but not that old!
“Well, I hope you are ‘hunky-dory’ after you read this and chuckle.
“About a month ago, I exhumed some old expressions that have become obsolete because of the inexorable march of time and technology. These phrases included: ‘Don’t touch that dial.’ ‘Carbon copy.’ ‘You sound like a broken record.’ ‘Hung out to dry.’
“Back in the olden days, we had a lot of Moxie. We’d put on our best Bib and tucker, to Straighten up and fly right. Heavens to Betsy! Gee whillikers! Jumping jehoshaphat, Holy moley! (Yep, I use a lot of those phrases)
“We were ‘In like Flynn’ and ‘Living the life of Riley,’ maybe even as good as ‘on cloud nine’; and a regular guy couldn’t accuse us of being a ‘knucklehead’, a nincompoop, or a pill. Not for ‘all the tea in China!’ (Guilty again. Honestly there was a long period of time when I thought my brother’s name was Knucklehead)
“Back in those olden days, life used to be ‘swell,’ but when’s the last time anything was swell? Swell has gone the way of ‘beehives’ and ‘pageboys’; of spats, knickers, fedoras, poodle skirts, saddle shoes, white bucks, and pedal pushers. Oh, my aching back! ‘Kilroy’ was here, but he isn’t anymore.
“We wake up from what surely has been just a short nap, and before we can say, ‘Well, I’ll be a monkey’s uncle!’ or, ‘This is a fine kettle of fish!’ we discover that the words we grew up with, the words that seemed omnipresent as oxygen have vanished with scarcely a notice from our tongues and our pens and our keyboards.
“Poof, go the words of our youth, the words we’ve left behind. We blink, and they’re gone. Where have all those great phrases gone? Harrumph!
“Long gone: ‘Pshaw,’ ‘The milkman did it.’ ‘Hey! It’s your dime.’ ‘Don’t forget to pull the chain.’ ‘Knee high to a grasshopper.’ ‘Well, fiddlesticks!’ ‘Going like sixty.’ ‘I’ll see you in the funny papers.’ ‘Don’t take any wooden nickels.’ ‘Wake up and smell the roses.’
“It turns out there are more of these lost words and expressions than ‘Carter has liver pills.’ This can be disturbing stuff! (Carter’s Little Liver Pills are gone too!)”
Leaves us to wonder where Superman will find a phone booth ... It may be too crowded with all of the other superheroes trying to find a place to morph into their alter egos so they can save the world.
“See ya later, Alligator! Okeydokey (I like to throw in artichoke).”
There are a lot of phrases that I grew up hearing, repeating and still using. One thing I don’t think I will ever get used to is the use of certain foul language in practically ever sentence that is spoken. Sorry, this is where that close mindedness comes in to play. I can find other ways to express myself without being foul.
In closing, this friend relayed this “We are the children of the Fabulous ‘50s. No one will ever have that opportunity again. We were given one of our most precious gifts – living in a peaceful and comfortable time, created for us by the ‘greatest generation’ under God.”
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Reach her by email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com