Many times organizations have times of the year when things “slow down.” There is one that hasn’t in seven years. One actually still has two events before the end of 2020.
The Battle of the Bands, a local Veterans 501(c)(3), is actively seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys for their “Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive” (Drummer Bob being the mascot on their logo). This toy drive collects toys and accepts donations for the community to “Send them Shopping.” The donations (100%) go to four local emergency rooms: AdventHealth Lake Placid, Highlands Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula, to comfort children in distress not only during the holiday season but year round.
“This toy drive accomplished so much,” said Anna Marie Feeney, president of the Battle of the Bands. “By giving to a sick or injured child to comfort them, it reduces stress in the child as well as the parent, and gives the healthcare providers a calmer situation where helping the child is so much easier.” Every year four SUVs are loaded up and the Drummer Bob’s Toy Run delivers toys to the hospitals. This year The Battle of the Bands is getting help from Alan Jay with the donation of vans to deliver the toys. “So we’ve got plenty of room for toys,” said Feeney.
Toys are being collected at the following locations: In Avon Park at Little Italy Pizza, Heartland National Bank, Avon Park Bingo, Budget Bi-Rite Insurance, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 2494, VFW Post 9853 and One Plant Dispensary; in Sebring at McPhails Auto Sales, the Highlands News-Sun office and the Sebring Chamber of Commerce; and in Lake Placid at The Décor Store.
Boxes will be collected by Dec. 17 from these locations. You can mail donations to The Battle of the Bands Incorporated, PO Box 2015, Avon Park, Florida 33825.
Pearl Harbor Day
The last veterans event for the year for this organization will be on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day. The Armed Forces Trees Display is the cornerstone for this organization. It has been installed on Veterans Square on Main Street in Avon Park for six years, and continues to be a place of reflection and learning for the community about the branches of the military our veterans have served in during the holiday season. Six nine-foot trees, decorated in the colors of each branch of the military (plus one POW/MIA), are displayed with information signs that show the history of each branch of the military, and their individual creeds (prayers).
Next year, two more trees will be added. One will be for the newly instituted branch of the military, the United States Space Force, and the other will the “First Responders” tree that will honor all personnel who serve our communities emergency needs, our every day Hometown Heroes, many of whom are also veterans. Also, next year there will be the opportunity to purchase personalized “Dog Tags” to be placed on the tree of choice.
The dedication of the trees is not the only event happening during this ceremony. Each year etched red bricks are installed at Veterans Square, purchased by individuals honoring a friend or loved one. These are called “commemorative bricks,” as they can be purchased not only as a memorial, but for living veterans and active duty personnel currently in service. They can be purchased throughout the year, and they are dedicated during the “Armed Forces Trees and Brick Dedication Ceremony.” The ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. on veterans square on Dec. 7.
This event is open to the public. Chairs and benches will be available for seating, but are limited. For your comfort, masks are not mandated but welcome, and also a chair for social distance.
For more information about these events, or about The Battle of the Bands Incorporated, call Anna Marie Feeney at 863-440-4554.