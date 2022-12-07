World AIDS Day is observed on Dec. 1 each year to serve as a memorial to those lost to HIV and to encourage awareness of the advances in HIV prevention and treatment since this disease first appeared in the United States in the 1970s. This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV”. It is hoped that this theme will bring people together around the world to eliminate barriers to HIV testing, prevention and treatment.

The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County supports this observance and stands with not only those affected worldwide, but also those impacted by HIV and AIDS in our small part of the world here in Highlands County. We are especially thankful for those community partners who work every day to help end this epidemic. Thanks to the tireless efforts of all involved, Florida has seen the rate of HIV deaths decline by 31% over the past decade, while Highlands County has seen an average of four deaths per year over that same time. In 2021, there were 120,502 people living with HIV in Florida, 292 of whom live in Highlands County.

