World AIDS Day is observed on Dec. 1 each year to serve as a memorial to those lost to HIV and to encourage awareness of the advances in HIV prevention and treatment since this disease first appeared in the United States in the 1970s. This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV”. It is hoped that this theme will bring people together around the world to eliminate barriers to HIV testing, prevention and treatment.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County supports this observance and stands with not only those affected worldwide, but also those impacted by HIV and AIDS in our small part of the world here in Highlands County. We are especially thankful for those community partners who work every day to help end this epidemic. Thanks to the tireless efforts of all involved, Florida has seen the rate of HIV deaths decline by 31% over the past decade, while Highlands County has seen an average of four deaths per year over that same time. In 2021, there were 120,502 people living with HIV in Florida, 292 of whom live in Highlands County.
This important work continues to reduce HIV transmission and deaths by providing equitable access to HIV prevention and care services. PrEP – pre-exposure prophylaxis – is a highly effective medicine for reducing the chance of getting HIV from sex or injection drug use. This medication is now available as a long-acting injectable, not just in pill form. Knowing your status is the first step towards managing this disease. If you or someone you know needs information about HIV/AIDS testing, treatment, or prevention, the best place to start is talking to your health care provider.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County also provides access to a range of options for those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as anyone needing testing and help with prevention methods. Our Sebring office provides case management for many of those in Highlands County living with HIV/AIDS. To make an appointment for HIV/AIDS testing, treatment or other services, please call the Bartow Specialty Care Center at 863-519-7233. You will be able to speak with someone about your needs and they will direct you to the proper clinic for services. There is also the Florida AIDS Hotline 1-800-FLA-AIDS (800-352-2437) you can call for more information. This service is available in Spanish at 800-545-7432, or Haitian Creole at 800-243-7101, and through TDD at 888-503-7118.
More information about HIV diagnosis, treatment, and prevention can be found on the Know Your HIV Status website at Know Your HIV Status — Florida’s Resource for HIV Testing & Information. Free at-home HIV testing kits are also available there and can be mailed directly to any address.
To those of you who have lost loved ones to this epidemic, please accept our sincere condolences, and know that we will continue to fight with you to overcome this disease and its devastating impacts.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.