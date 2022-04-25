An issue brewing a long time in music circles has hit a nerve with me: plagiarism.
It hits home because I’ve heard of many cases of it. Bloggers and YouTubers have stolen others’ writing to pass off as their own. I know of one YouTuber who closed their channel, ostensibly to atone for racist posts, but in truth, those were probably the only original works they had.
It’s sad, especially with music. Rolling Stone magazine alleged in 2015 that at least half a dozen Beatles songs sounded like others’ work.
British digital radio station RadioX has stated, “Sometimes it’s ‘unconscious borrowing,’ other times it’s a ‘musical homage.’ Many times, it’s nothing of the sort.”
Take Grammy Award winner Dua Lipa. Popular among 16- to 34-year-olds, she has two copyright lawsuits against her right now on just one song, and has other recordings that sound suspiciously like tunes from the 1970s and 1980s, eras she has said she loves.
Another Grammy winner, Ed Sheeran, has been sued regarding his hit “Shape of You.” Ironically, he stars as himself in “Yesterday,” the 2019 film about struggling British musician Jack Malik who wakes up in an alternate timeline where The Beatles never existed, and he’s the only one on Earth who can sing their songs.
Spoiler alert: Malik records their songs as his own, gains worldwide fame and Sheeran’s respect, but to clear his conscience, Malik gives away all of the songs for free, enraging the record company.
Record companies want their money. They shouldn’t let artists copy music to get it.
In 2017, singer Lana Del Rey got dinged for her “Get Free” song being similar to the 1992 Radiohead song “Creep,” which was itself deemed similar to The Hollies’ 1972 song “The Air That I Breathe.”
The Hollies successfully sued Radiohead for a songwriting credit, and Del Rey had to settle her lawsuit in 2018.
Why does all this matter? We all sing in our cars and at karaoke.
Well, if we get paid to sing, we need to give credit, pay royalties or write new stuff.
Some artists’ attitude seems to be, “Meh,” much like some consumers, who after 25-30 years of open internet care very little for paying to read, play, sing or record something.
The BBC reported that Del Rey, after settling, performed “Get Free” for a concert encore, lit a cigarette on stage and told fans: “Now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song any time I want, right?”
Well, yeah ... if you paid them and gave them credit.
Had you done that in the first place, you might have avoided a lawsuit.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com