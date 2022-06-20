With gas at or above $5 a gallon, I miss my ‘79 Honda Civic.
In 1999, I brought that 20-year-old car to Sebring. It survived my ownership, and Y2K, because that car did not have a chip in it, except on the paint and that bag of Doritos in the back seat.
Metallic green, my car also had no USB, MP3, CD or tape deck. The radio had an 8-track player behind a fold-down face-plate.
I kid you not.
It was a four-cylinder, manual-shift, two-door rear-hatch with no cup/phone holder, or A/C.
When you drove, you paid attention.
With no A/C, you’d sweat.
My Civic, or “CVCC,” — stands for “really small engine” — had just enough room for two adults and a kid — what I have now — and some groceries.
But it sure was good on gas. I could throw in the clutch and coast. Can’t do that with an automatic.
My 2005 Nissan, an automatic Altima, was decent with gas — was. At 17 years old, she’s been stranded with a bad cylinder since February.
It’s tough to scrape up the cost of an engine for a car “stuck on the Moon” at 249,000 miles.
That has us down to one car to get groceries or drive to work, meetings, interviews, fires and crashes.
I can talk to people over the phone, or I can walk if they are downtown.
Or I can rent a Bird scooter. Back in April, I took one to see a blueberry farmer about his hail damage.
I walked the last 150 yards. Scooters only go so far from downtown.
Might be good to dust off my bicycle. It’s just five miles to work. I used to walk that far back home when I ran out of gas.
That was in rural foothills on a winding, two-lane road: No bike lanes; no paved shoulders.
At the first whine of car wheels, you got way off in the ditch and prayed.
Sebring has bike paths, but in this subtropical broil with a side of sauna, I’d have to cross U.S. 27, where motorists have something to prove.
Did I mention I’ve seen y’all’s crashes? I’ve seen the fatality markers, too.
This family man doesn’t want to widow his wife and orphan his kid by practicing for a 5K or triathlon on his way to work. My wife would prefer to drop me off and get me later. Or maybe we could move downtown.
Anyone selling?
