One more letter from a reader who thinks my bullish columns on the future of America are dead wrong.
“David, respectfully, I love the column but in reality, the glass is half empty. I like to give talks to senior groups and ask them if they think America has had its ‘heyday’. It’s almost unanimously voiced that it happened in the late 1950s and very early years of JFK’s term of office. I love your perspective, but I think you’re dead wrong on this.” J.
Well J, I’ve been wrong before and maybe I am wrong. Maybe life was better in the 1950s. Let’s compare and contrast and see what readers think.
On the plus side for the 1950s, we had just won World War II. The rest of the world’s manufacturing base was in shambles, and the U.S. had 20 years of high-end manufacturing jobs for anyone with a high school education. That brief period of manufacturing dominance faded as the rest of the world rebuilt their economies back to normal. But it was indeed a special time.
We had “I Like Ike” Eisenhower as president and John F. Kennedy. The public still believed in the trustworthiness of politicians and the press was an accomplice in hiding both presidents’ weaknesses. There was no social media nor cable TV with nasty comments tearing down politicians and each other.
Crime was lower in the 1950s. The violent crime index was 161 in 1960, growing to 732 in 1990 before declining to 397 in 2016. My baby boomer generation cohorts apparently committed a lot of crimes when we were young.
On the minus side of the 1950s, personal income tax rates were very high under Republican rule in the 1950s. The top income tax rate was 91%. Despite bitter opposition from the Republican party, Democrats were successful in cutting income tax rates in 1964. Strange how political parties change positions over time.
Just 1.2% of women went on to college in 1950. Just one-third of women were in the workforce. There were no female CEOs of any Fortune 500 companies. Remember how quaint it was in the 1950s that a woman had to get her husband to sign before she was allowed to get a credit card?
Blacks were still, literally, in the back of the bus in the 1950s; second-class citizens in almost every way. It wasn’t until 1968 that broadcast TV was brave enough to show a kiss between an interracial couple.
On the minus side of the 1950s, gay people were in the closet. To come out of the closet was to be physically beaten, and humiliated. In the 1950s we believed no gay person should ever be allowed to serve their country in the military.
In the 1950s, medicine was rudimentary in many ways compared to today. Cancer and heart attacks were an almost certain death sentence.
In 1950, the average home was 983 square feet. Today, the average home size is 2,657 square feet.
In 1951, the average working American worked 2,031 hours a year. In 2017, we worked an average of only 1,757 hours a year. We used that increase in leisure time to increase our TV viewing from four hours and 35 minutes a day in 1950 to seven hours and 50 minutes a day today.
The average person in the senior groups you talk with would have been dead by age 68. Today, the average lifespan is 79. Who would have thought that we’d use the miracle of an extra decade to watch more TV and talk about how much better life was when we were kids.
J, I agree that the 1950s were a special time, particularly if you were a white male, but I still maintain, for the average American, the 2020s beats the 1950s hands down.
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
