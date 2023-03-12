Have you ever heard of a Champion for Children Foundation community initiative called Hope for Highlands? You might have seen our Monthly Highlights in social media or on display in different businesses and offices throughout our community. Or, you might have met and talked with us at different community events. If you have, then you know our goal is to build a trauma-informed community, one that supports having healthy, safe and caring adults, and healthy, safe, happy, loved and cared for children.

It is important to understand what psychological trauma is and what it means, because it can negatively affect us in many ways. Trauma results from an event, series of events, or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being.

