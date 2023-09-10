I looked into her blue eyes. They looked tired with those dark circles below. “Not getting enough sleep?” She sighed. “Nightmares?” She nodded and looked away and started to fiddle with the papers in her hand. For being 15, she looked like a 12-year-old, and she acted like she was 10. A 10-year-old with an eating disorder, depression, and PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). Then there was of course her reoccurring suicidal ideation that comes and goes with her bad and good days. Did I mention she is 15, looks like 12, and acts like 10?
She was 10 years old when she experienced something very traumatic. It doesn’t matter what that traumatic event was, what matters is the negative effect that it currently has on her. Trauma is not what happens to us, it’s what occurs inside of us as a reaction to what happens to us. That’s how trauma expert Dr. Gabor Maté explains it. This young girl with blue eyes sitting in front of me should, however, not have been here. She should have been in high school hanging out with her sophomore peers, focusing on school and future adventures.
This blue-eyed kid is in the eighth grade. She has retaken a couple of grade levels in school. Some kids think she is stupid. Some teachers don’t see much of a future for her. Her mom doesn’t know how to help her. Society overall sees her as a victim. She doesn’t trust anyone. She used to be very trusting, all the way up until she was 10, but that’s when she was hurt and betrayed. She also used to laugh and play with her friends. She even used to like school, but now she hates it.
Doesn’t therapy help? Yes, it does, but sometimes it takes time, and it takes work. But foremost, which is often missing, it takes a community of understanding, awareness, and a helping hand. This little girl has the right to be angry and feel sad. Somedays she even feels hopeless. That’s when she gets into the most trouble, both in school and at home. Healing from trauma is different for everyone. Some can bounce back quickly from a traumatic experience. Others just need a little bit of help or guidance. A few seem stuck for a while. Some don’t even know what’s wrong and will never get the help they need. Others will have health issues later in life from the trauma they experienced as a child, like cancer.
What hurts me the most, when I look into those blue eyes, is knowing that this was preventable. Because all child abuse is preventable. Of course, it’s always easier to look at a situation after the fact. But this is why this topic today is so important because YOU can be part of the prevention efforts, and YOU can be part of the healing. No doubt we need both, and from a community standpoint, everyone can get involved.
So, I ask you to come and see us on Oct. 18 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at South Florida State College for the 3rd Annual Hope for Highlands Community Outreach Event & the Highlands County Provider Symposium. This event is free and open to all community members that want to be part of making a difference in the lives of our fellow community members (no matter what color eyes they might have). If we build an awareness and understanding of trauma, we can be part of the preventable efforts to help make a positive social change.
Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.