“The Inflation Reduction Act”, Senator Joe Manchin, “The Best Evidence Yet, That the Climate Bill will work”. Sinema, and Manchin holdout bringing attention to themselves, “it’s another critical step toward reducing inflation.” Do not be blindsided by this climate, “New Green Deal”.
Manchin crushes his state, West Virginia, as the largest coal-producing state in the region and the second-largest coal-producing state in the United States. The US shipped 15 metric tons of coal to China in 2021. China uses coal for generating electricity, while we go solar and beg Saudi Arabia for oil? Google “China Drawn into Tennessee Mine Fight”. China is mining our coal; we are sabotaging our own energy supply; China knows depending on wind and solar is preposterous. If America wants to put her economy into oblivion, they will not stand in our way while electric costs soar.
Elected officials need to be accountable for what they vote for.
On the net: Here in Highlands County, an unwelcome distinction for Scott Franklin, when Axios reported he is among the five first-year House members who have missed the most votes this session.
- Research uncovered that Rep. Franklin not only voted for Liz Cheney, but was also silent on the Cheney vote, and accepted a $2000 donation to his campaign from a Liz Cheney PAC.
Personally, do not take my word, ask God for wisdom: Get a sample ballot and research each one listed for an office. The benefit of the internet is invaluable. Attend meetings and question the candidate to find out where they really stand. The few I have heard have been refreshing.
Jennifer Raybon loves the United States Constitution, is very conservative, pledges to uphold the US constitution and promotes an America first agenda to represent us in Congress in District 18.
Most surprising was Wendy Schelling. She believes the United States Constitution is the most vital document to govern and guide America. She wants to for District 18:
1. Abolish the Department of Education.
2. Return education to the states.
3. Abolish CRT and all critical therapies in our schools, military and federal government.
4. Set term limits for Congress. She added, “When their term is over the candidate should not receive a pension.” Congress gets wealthy while serving us, benefits, healthcare, insider trading. AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) cannot live on $175,000 per year. What would they do if their income were $75,000 or less a year like other families live with?
Nicole Radonski is a breath of fresh air; she is running for school board in District 5. Controversy surrounds school boards and parents. Nicole seeks to be an honest voice between the school and parents, know what is going on in the classroom without being a distraction and be an active presence on school campuses.
May God bless America, it will take all of us to put our best candidates in office, but you must vote first.