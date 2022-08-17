“The Inflation Reduction Act”, Senator Joe Manchin, “The Best Evidence Yet, That the Climate Bill will work”. Sinema, and Manchin holdout bringing attention to themselves, “it’s another critical step toward reducing inflation.” Do not be blindsided by this climate, “New Green Deal”.

Manchin crushes his state, West Virginia, as the largest coal-producing state in the region and the second-largest coal-producing state in the United States. The US shipped 15 metric tons of coal to China in 2021. China uses coal for generating electricity, while we go solar and beg Saudi Arabia for oil? Google “China Drawn into Tennessee Mine Fight”. China is mining our coal; we are sabotaging our own energy supply; China knows depending on wind and solar is preposterous. If America wants to put her economy into oblivion, they will not stand in our way while electric costs soar.

Recommended for you