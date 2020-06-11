It had been a tough week and I was floundering. Finding myself sitting alone at the station of my thoughts, I knew I needed to pull myself together. Reverting to some measure of Italian genes deeply buried or perhaps only borrowed from another, it was time to start clanging the pots and pans. I would make meatballs.
That’s a big deal for a former vegan. Searching online I found an all-beef recipe and got busy. As the seasoned meat fried, the aroma was incredible. Memories stirred with each circle of my spoon through the pot of fancy bottled sauce. Made in New York, it is so close to the Sunday gravy I recall from my past that it is now a pantry staple. As it lent its magic, my home began to smell like one of my childhood. Smiling, I thought of all the women who cook their way through times of celebration, trials, and grief.
There is just no getting around it. Weary people do not yearn for light salads or vegetable-fried rice in my world. They want pasta and baked chicken. Simmering pot roasts with root veggies and gravy or meatloaf topped with tomato sauce next to a pile of mashed potatoes. Regardless of what the dish was, who cooked it or how plain or fancy it might have been, food is the conduit of our family experiences. When life becomes too hard, we seek those meals of sustaining comfort.
That evening Mr. Harris arrived home and entered the house, making a beeline for the kitchen. He closed his eyes, inhaled deeply, and shared how when he got out of his truck, he caught the aroma of something savory. “I thought to myself, oh I hope that’s my house.”
He told of walking around from the side driveway, catching another whiff and thinking it might be his house after all. Opening the front door, he knew it. All I could do was smile. Such a simple pleasure, but so universally appreciated. It looks like my exotic spices, seaweed and pine nuts will have to chill for a bit.
I haven’t reverted all the way back to slinging hash, but I am dishing up some serious protein and cannot help but notice the effect. Whether it comes from our daughter texting to be sure we know she will be home for dinner or her gentleman friend joining us on a regular basis, right now comfort food is king. Thankfully, the internet is chockful of classic, down home, just-like-mom-used-to-make meals.
If our blood work and waistlines don’t go too far out of whack, I’m guessing it is OK. I must admit I have been enjoying the cooking. There is something special about preparing a meal for those you love. Regardless of what it is comprised of, when you know they will enjoy it, it brings a little bit of happiness to your spirit.
So, I cook, braise and stew, keeping things simple and satisfying. Come to think of it, maybe that’s all that is really needed after all. A focused effort to love on others is great, even if it is just something tasty you plate.