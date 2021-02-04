Heads up to all love birds out there — Valentine’s Day is exactly 10 days from today. If you’re planning on a romantic dinner at a popular location, you’d better get those reservations confirmed. With limited seating now a “thing” thanks to coronavirus, those willing to dine out or in, as it were, may find they are left out in the cold.
It seems the longer this virus stays, well, viral, the more we find ourselves getting creative or maybe just lowering our standards. Those annual preferences of a favored eatery have disappeared. Do you even remember dinner and dancing? Now, it’s more likely your beau will pick up some to-go for dining in.
While it’s often a relief to not get dressed up, find a babysitter or hunt for parking, it does make it a challenge to keep a little magic in the moment. When’s the last time you got really dolled up to go out? For that matter, when’s the last time you got gussied up to stay in? Somehow spending an hour flat ironing your hair for dinner on the couch doesn’t seem to cut it. Slipping into a dress and hose to whip up a favorite meal for your loved one seems a bit much when you aren’t even wearing shoes. I bet you’ll also be hard pressed to find a guy who’s worn a suit and tie to dinner at home recently.
Someone remarked the other day how they wondered if there would be another baby boom following COVID. It took me a minute to catch their drift. They may be spot on, but then again, I hear also of those frustrated by the annoying behaviors of an always present partner. Sometimes it seems absence does make a heart grow fonder. Then there’s the baskets of laundry, stacks of bills and possibility of children or pets underfoot. Romance is fleeting in familiar surroundings.
Getting away from it all is always a mood booster but where to go in this new limited world? If you’re an outdoorsy couple, a boat ride or romantic picnic meal is always a super idea. Be sure your gal is the nature type though. Otherwise, a meal replete with bugs, humidity and darkness may not create the romantic mood you’re hunting. Be sure to ask about preferences on both side of the table. Some men prefer air conditioning too.
While there’s always flowers, cards, candy and jewelry to woo a partner, maybe this year is the year to keep things more intimate. If you really want to, ahem, knock her socks off, I’d suggest you start with taking care of all those chores she hates. If she’s the type who prefers things just so, ask her exactly how she wants it done. Even better, finish that task you keep putting off. It will impress her way more than anything you could buy, but a box of candy and flowers is always a good back up just in case.
Here’s hoping you’re able to find some ways to love on others despite the challenges this year. Staying in is the new going out but we can still make it a special time with a little bit of planning.