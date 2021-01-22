It has happened to all of us. We plan a course of action and something comes up, and we have to change direction, make an adjustment, compromise and seek a different course, but hopefully we still get to the place we originally sought.
Pilots make course changes frequently when the conditions change or the unexpected pops up. Weather or a mechanical issue will often delay a flight. You don’t have to be a pilot to experience the unexpected. When we drive a car, we have simpler options. We can just pull over to wait out the heavy rain, pull into the gas station (since the last driver left the gas tank on empty, a common issue with teenage drivers in the house) or find a safe place to have AAA change the flat tire. In an airplane, we can’t just pull over. Our preflight inspection, course planning, and choice of alternate routes and actions are identified ahead of the flight.
Pilots deal with facts and accurate measurements. We monitor oil pressure, engine RPM, fuel quantity and watch our calibrated navigation aids to be sure we are on course. These things are absolutes and are measured and monitored accurately. We don’t say to ourselves, “Gee, I wish I had more fuel, the engine would run smoother, and the weather was clear,” when it is not. We deal with the truth and accurate measurements even if it is not to our liking. Let that sink in for a moment.
This past Wednesday our country took a course correction with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. To some, the change in direction, our “course correction,” was welcome; to others, it was not. We are all crew members on the aircraft I will call “Democracy N1776.” How we take care of and fly this sometimes fragile, but amazing and historically sturdy, aircraft will determine if we have a successful flight into the future. It flew before the Wright brothers and will continue to take us where we want and need to go if we take care of it.
There are some interesting parallels in aviation and our political “Democracy N1776.” Aircraft are inspected and taken apart annually to see if they are airworthy. If the aircraft does not pass inspection, it is either repaired or grounded. Pilots are required to take flight reviews at different times depending upon their flying responsibilities, to be sure they have maintained the skills and knowledge required to fly safely. Pilots have to maintain physical requirements to be able to continue to fly as pilot in command. Every aircraft is required to have on board the Pilot’s Operating Handbook, or POH. It carries all the critical information on aircraft operation and performance data. It is the “go to source” on how to fly the aircraft safely and efficiently. Democracy N1776 has a POH called the U.S. Constitution.
We have local, state and national elections, city council and county board reports, State of the State, and State of the Union Addresses to keep the good aircraft Democracy N1776 airworthy and the crew well informed. We are all involved; some are just passengers, while others are more active in keeping everything airworthy and on course.
We all have responsibilities as passengers and crew on Democracy N1776. We need to work together, communicate and not hate, find common ground and learn to compromise for the greater good. For some it will be easy, for others it will be a challenge. It serves no purpose to be a part of an effort to tear it down and destroy it. Once Democracy N1776 has crashed and burned by those who don’t have a solution other than destruction and hate, it will be very hard to get back in the air and fly into the future we all want and need. Now, put your seat backs in the fully upright position, fasten your seat belts and listen to the safety briefing. Your life and future could depend on it.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.