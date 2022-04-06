The Florida Department of Health announced its plan to reduce its COVID reports once again to bi-weekly reports at 7:49 p.m. on March 11. Instead of announcing the reduction of reports via press release or press conference, FDOH took to social media with a cat meme. The post read “When it’s no longer season 1 of the pandemic” with a cat giving a thumbs up stating “Epidemiology finding out we are finally moving to bi-weekly COVID-19 reports.”
Jeremey Redfern, FDOH press secretary and “spokesperson,” originally posted the announcement on his own Twitter page at 4:31 p.m. on March 11. He also used a meme of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon. He posted the change and said FDOH would continue to give its daily numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention daily.
We have concerns on how the announcement was handled. Are memes a professional manner in which to keep the public informed about a disease that is still making people sick? While certainly on the decline, COVID has been attributed to more than 73,000 deaths in Florida. Hitting closer to home, Highlands County has had 675 deaths, including six more deaths added to the report last week, according to the New York Times.
The county’s death rate is much higher than the state’s rate of death. Do the loved ones of those 675 people want to see any information about COVID sent out in a cutesy meme? It is disrespectful and unprofessional for medical professionals to make light of and should be corrected.
Many individuals expressed concern asking FDOH if the post was a joke and if they were the “official” FDOH. Other comments came down to political squabbling. We are not concerned with the politics. We are concerned with the unprofessional approach FDOH has taken with its announcements.
Another concern is the limited COVID data available to the lay person. The rollback of reliable COVID information has been in the works for some time now. The FDOH shut down its tracker on June 4 because cases were declining, leaving the daily reporting to the CDC. The CDC’s reports have gaps and do not paint a complete picture.
Redfern posted the meme announcement first on his personal Twitter on March 11. An additional meme Tweet was posted by the spokesman on March 19 to his page with Sponge Bob Square Pants holding a “Weekly COVID-19 Reports.” By the fourth panel, the character has tossed it in a fire. “Any further questions?” was written on the post and @Healthy FLA was written in a panel on the post as well.
Normally, that would be fine. After all, it is his page with his personal opinions. However, when a person breaks official state policy changes on their page, it ceases to be a private page and is an extension of the official state page.
On his Twitter page, Redfern has reminded people, “I’m literally the spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health,” followed by “Yes, we report to @CDC on a daily basis,” in reply to a question on his Twitter page. The post was made Jan. 9 in response to a person asking for a clarification on COVID reports.
Clearly, he is acting as an officer of FDOH on his personal Twitter page and has a responsibility to act in a more professional manner. Telling people to “cry more” when they point out the unprofessionalism of his approach is, well, pretty unprofessional.
If Redfern fancies himself a budding comedian, that’s fine. He’s more than welcome to amuse his social media followers. But making light of anything that has to do with a virus that has killed more than 6.1 million people globally, isn’t the way to go about it.