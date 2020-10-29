Despite all the hopes and happy wishing, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. If you would like to stay up until 2 a.m. this Nov. 1, you can turn those old-fashioned clocks back one hour. With any luck, we will sleep right through it.
Sunrise and sunset arrive about one hour earlier on Nov. 1 than the day before. Sunrise on Saturday will be around 7:30 a.m. with the sun setting just before 7 p.m. On Sunday however, sunrise will be just after 6:30 a.m. While this is super for our early morning walks because we can finally see the neighborhood, darkness seems to fall rather dramatically each evening.
Logically I know that due to our global location we are only missing about a half hour of our 11 hours or so of daylight through the next couple of winter months, but I still bemoan DST’s end. The sun setting just after we get home each day — around 5:45 p.m. — makes it feel like bedtime before I can even get dinner going. The cats are also super cranky because their bellies have been waiting on dinner for an extra hour. Felines do not follow DST and couldn’t care less what we call it. They want to eat now.
Each day darkness slides in a few moments earlier and soon the sun is setting as we leave work all through the month of December. Driving home, I will wish the spring forward, fall back mantra to eventually change to Sunshine Time all year. While that sounds marvelous and has a nice ring to it, sadly the Sunshine Protection Act still waits on congressional approval to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Hold your flashlights though because there is also a big push to keep Standard Time year-round too. Did you know the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) made a position statement in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine that “seasonal time changes be abolished in favor of a fixed, national, year-round standard time?”
The article discusses how the medical effects of remaining on DST has not been well studied. There are concerns of year-round DST affecting human circadian biology and leading to some of the same issues the switch over causes.
Could our tinkering with time lead to more health problems? It certainly disrupts our sleep/wake cycles twice a year, doesn’t it? With more than half of the adults in our country favoring the end of DST, darkness may fall on our desire to keep the sun shining after work hours before it is said and done.
We are all tired and while social media offers all sorts of memes about how we do not need another hour of 2020, I do not think the sleepiness we fuss about is really DST’s fault. We have become less attuned to the natural rhythms of our bodies due to indoor lifestyles, artificial lighting, and an endless glow of electronics. Try turning it all off and go to bed an hour earlier for a week or two. While we cannot control the clock, we can embrace the flow of light and alter our routines. Don’t forget to feed the cats though. This is not negotiable and will absolutely interrupt your sleep cycle.