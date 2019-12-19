While I’m not really sure exactly where it started, it may have been somewhere between that delightful slice of pumpkin pie late Thanksgiving night and the guava pastry a co-worker presented shortly thereafter. Willpower, ever strong, let down its guard and assumed a couple extra miles that week would balance things out. Sadly, once given an inch, it soon became clear that way more than a mile would be needed. Of course there’s more to the story and most of it involves pastry or chocolate.
There were tins of buttery cookies arriving. Then our daughter, knowing my delight in Santa’s White Christmas coffee, gave us a tip about ice cream of the same moniker available at our local grocer. Do not buy this devilish delight. Also do not try the peppermint stick one. If you do, there may not be enough for the rest of us.
When the box stamped “Godiva Tower” was plopped on our doorstep, I knew all desire to avoid chocolate and fat had flown faster than Santa’s reindeer. Powerless to resist, I am thankful our most decadent of holiday delights come in modest packages. At least they will be consumed quickly and we can get back to better eating.
This has always been my weakness. I have learned a pastry during the workday and then a cookie or two later in the afternoon with a cup of coffee equals an additional 1,500 calories by the end of the work week. Such a small indulgence, over time it equals extra pounds. Usually I can talk myself off this sweet-laden ledge, but this holiday season I find myself shrugging and indulging anyway.
It has been a tough year with several hard losses. I find it remarkable how holiday treats and reminiscing so easily tie together. It may only be a cookie, but it somehow it links to a memory, providing a few moments of joyful reflection as I crunch. Then there’s the hectic pace of life and while I could blame some snacking on stress, let’s be honest. It just tastes amazing.
Somewhat snapping out of this laissez-faire focus of my health goals, I ramped up my mileage. I love walking at Highlands Hammock so I knew this would make me follow through. Some days, between our predawn walks and my after work powering through the park, I’m logging five or six miles. Mr. Harris has also joined the march. We hope if nothing else we will keep our biomarkers stable until this season of cheer has departed in a flurry of wrapping paper and cardboard boxes.
With yet more holiday parties in store, I wonder how the fa-la-la will we manage? So far we’ve balanced out the bad daytime eating with the equivalent of a 5k most days. Granted, this has required headlamps and strong determination. It’s so much easier to sleep a bit later and, most days, we yearn to just go home after work and relax.
The other night I huffed my way through the pouring rain, but cheered myself with the fact that it wasn’t snowing. It made me feel pretty silly, but helped that scoop of ice cream go down a bit more joyfully. Have a happy holiday and keep moving as much as you can.